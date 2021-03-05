5 Texas Rangers spring observations. First up is Josh Jung, already one of their best

Ten days at the Surprise Recreation Campus used to feel like a month, or at least that’s what I keep telling myself.

My first go-round at Texas Rangers spring training flew by, to the point where Day 10 sneaked up on me. Maybe the second 10-day stint at the end of camp will move at a more tortoise-like pace, though that’s usually when the news picks up.

Though the Cactus League season was just opening, 10 days spread between workouts and games provided enough of a window to leave lasting impressions worth monitoring the rest of the spring and through all 162 games of the season.

Here’s a freebie: It’s weird being on the back fields without fans.

There’s so much room to roam, at least for those in Tier 1 and Tier 2, and it was really quiet until someone decided a few days ago to play what passes as today’s country hits at the highest possible volume setting.

The media is Tier 3 and limited to two access points. The views are just fine but the stations are unkind to cellphone videos and daily step counts.

Everyone, though, wants a return to normalcy in 2022. Until then, get vaccinated and check out these five impressive first impressions from Rangers spring training.

Josh Jung ... wow

Disclaimer: I am not a professional scout. If you haven’t figured that out the past 13 seasons, well, it’s true.

But this observation actually yielded the following response from a club official, “Yeah, you might be right.”

Josh Jung, who has never played above Low A, is one of the five best players in camp.

His batting practice is unmatched, with power to all fields. He actually takes pitches.

He has no problems at third base and works at other positions on his own.

There is purpose behind everything he does.

Despite all that, he’s almost certainly not going to be on the Opening Day roster. The thought is that he’s up no later than the July 31 trade deadline.

Could that change? It’s not impossible.

Third base would have to be an utter disaster this spring, both from performance and injury standpoints, and Jung would have to be remarkably good.

The implementation of the alternate site for the first month of the season, which delays the Triple A season by a month, adds a wrinkle.

Is Jung better off A) at the alternate site, getting at-bats in simulated games; B) at minor-league spring training, getting at-bats against minor-leaguers; or C) on the big-league roster, getting the most meaningful at-bats of his career?

C might be the right answer.

Gallo hot start

Joey Gallo, the reigning Gold Glove winner in right field and 2019 American League All-Star, has a home run in each of his first three Cactus League games, which, yes, is a hot start.

But his hot start began early in camp, if not earlier. He said his swing came together much sooner than in past springs, and club officials raved ahead of spring training that Gallo had a terrific offseason.

He made one notable physical adjustment by standing more upright at the plate. The belief is he will be in a better position to drive balls more consistently.

He also made an adjustment to his approach. No matter how many infielders an opponent puts on the right side of the diamond, Gallo said he won’t be baited into trying to slap a ball the other way.

Gallo believes he is at his best when he’s thinking about doing damage. He knows he’s going to strike out, a lot, but he’s also going to clear a bunch of outfield walls by looking to drive pitches rather than outwit a defense.

Stockpiling big arms

A group of young pitchers were throwing bullpens at the same time one day last week, all right-handers. A.J. Alexy, who is on the 40-man roster and can dial his fastball up to the upper 90s, was the third-hardest thrower.

The others were Alex Speas, whose fastball has been clocked at 102 mph, and Fernery Ozuna, a former shortstop who also throws 100-mph heaters.

The Rangers could have three pitchers who sit in the mid- to upper-90s at the back of their bullpen: right-handers Jose Leclerc, Jonathan Hernandez and Matt Bush.

Josh Sborz, Taylor Hearn and the injured Demarcus Evans, the owners of mid-90s fastballs, are also on the 40-man roster. Hearn is bidding to be in the rotation, where Kyle Cody can push the upper-90s. Rotation prospects Hans Crouse and Cole Winn can clear 95 mph, too.

As the Rangers put their rebuilding plan in place, developing big arms appears to be a priority.

More prospect buzz

Jung is often seen alongside Davis Wendzel, who shared Big 12 Player of the Year honors with him in 2019. Wendzel was selected 41st overall out of Baylor after the Rangers selected Jung at No. 8.

For those who have never seen either player, Jung is the one who shaves.

Wendzel, though, might be the better athlete of the two. He can play all over, including shortstop, and could eventually develop 20-homer power.

Manager Chris Woodward firmly believes the bat will play in the majors.

The shortstop thing is big. While Isiah Kiner-Falefa has that job and Anderson Tejeda leads a deep group of shortstops in the minors, Wendzel can add to his value by proving that he is a capable hand at shortstop.

All utility infielders must be able to play shortstop. Wendzel could be on the verge of securing a super-utility job in future seasons.

Winn is the pitcher getting the most positive pub. The 2018 first-rounder (15th overall) is biding his time until his first game by impressing in bullpen sessions and live batting practice.

In addition to good stuff and an idea of how to pitch, Winn is competitive.

He wants to win every pitch, even if it’s at practice.

Pitching in disarray

This has nothing to do with how good or bad the pitching staff will be, but what form it will take.

The Rangers have no shortage of arms in camp and will have 12 or 13 pitchers. They will have five starters ... at least. They could have seven, though a few of them would be in the bullpen.

It’s all very confusing and likely won’t be sorted out until they determine which pitchers have been their best.

The surplus in the rotation wouldn’t necessarily mean a rotation with more than five starters. It could be that the Rangers want to use one or two rotation spots in a piggyback system, which would give multiple young starters multiple innings every fifth day.

The Rangers did that with Kyle Cody and John King down the stretch last season.

Pitching coach Doug Mathis said that 12 pitchers will be stretched out this spring to have the ability to start. Not all 12 will make the roster, but they will be ready if an early injury creeps up as it did last season with Corey Kluber.

Until the Rangers decide how the rotation will shape up, they won’t know which relievers will make the team.

Leclerc and Hernandez, and left-handers Joely Rodriguez and Brett Martin are locks. The Rangers have a Rule 5 wild card, Brett de Geus, to juggle, and multiple pitchers, like Bush and Ian Kennedy, who are in camp on non-roster deals.