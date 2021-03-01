How the Dallas Mavericks are holding up the Texas Rangers’ spring television schedule

The Texas Rangers’ Cactus League opener, much to the dismay of many on the Twitter, was not carried on television.

It had nothing to do with the testy negotiations between Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns Fox Sports, and streaming services Hulu and YouTubeTV.

It’s all about the Dallas Mavericks.

The second-half NBA schedule was released last week, and Fox Sports Southwest is working through that to determine the dates of Mavericks games it will be broadcasting. Once that’s done, the Rangers will be able to set their schedule.

It’s unlikely that any games will be shown until late in spring training, though many games will be on 105.3 FM or a webcast at texasrangers.com. Their game Monday against the San Francisco Giants will be a webcast.

Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start for the Rangers.

The Rangers’ game Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox will be on TV, on NBCSN Chicago and shown again at 5 a.m. Wednesday on MLB Network. It’s the spring debut for right-hander Kohei Arihara.