Trading reliever Jose Leclerc is not as simple as it might seem for the Texas Rangers

At some point during their current rebuild the Texas Rangers are going to starting holding players for the long-term good rather than feeling compelled to trade them.

To not trade Lance Lynn would have been counterproductive. The Rafael Montero deal produced a Top 30 prospect.

If Khris Davis gets hot and the financials are worked out, he could be on the move again after coming from Oakland in the Elvis Andrus trade.

And don’t forget about Joey Gallo, who was on the trading block last season and, presumably, during the offseason.

Then, there’s Jose Leclerc, who apparently isn’t going to be the Rangers’ full-time closer and might pitch as early as the sixth inning at times. He was hurt almost all of last season, and his 2019 season as the closer did not meet expectations.

He’s owed $10.5 million over the next two seasons, and it seems like the Rangers could use that money elsewhere.

So why is he still on the roster?

He might be the start of the players the Rangers want to keep.

Jon Daniels will trade just about anyone if the offer is right, and it’s entirely possible one develops.

Only four teams, though, asked about Leclerc during the offseason. Part of that was because he was coming off a shoulder injury. Part of that was because there were plenty of other arms available via free agency.

The reliever market heats up with the weather, and summer seems to be the soonest that Leclerc would be moved. But he might show the Rangers that they should keep him around.

Leclerc has been very good in the past, and not all that long ago. He even did good things in 2019, which started disastrously and led to him losing the closer’s job.

He’s the leader of the relief corps and no one in the bullpen outworks him. He is being genuine when he says he is willing to pitch whenever in a game if it gives the Rangers their best chance of winning.

When manager Chris Woodward talks about building the right culture, he’s essentially saying he wants 26 players like Leclerc.

With the Rangers now neck deep in analytics, trading Leclerc would seem to go against the grain. He was the first pitcher the Rangers identified as elite via the analytics they were reading.

The data hasn’t changed.

But the Rangers have. They gave Leclerc a team-friendly extension in 2019 with the thought the he would be an impact reliever for quality teams in 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the opening of Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are rebuilding now, and an elite reliever on a team that could lose 100 games doesn’t seem to have much value.

Maybe their thinking will be impacted by their chances to contend in 2022, the last guaranteed year of Leclerc’s contract. The option years — 2023 at $6 million and 2024 at $6.25 million — are reasonable, especially for a contender.

It’s a lot to juggle, especially with power relief arms lining up in the minor leagues.

For now, chances are Leclerc will be on the Rangers’ roster on Opening Day and for the three months that follow.

Check back in July. However, it might be that Leclerc is the first tradeable player they don’t feel compelled to trade.