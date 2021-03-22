More injuries? Two Texas Rangers hitters leave Monday’s game vs. Colorado early

An early-morning Zoom call with Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young produced the announcement of three injuries to the bullpen, including a significant one to potential closer Jose Leclerc.

An afternoon game against the Colorado Rockies produced two injury scares with left fielder David Dahl and designated hitter Khris Davis.

The Rangers said Dahl left the game against his former team in the fourth inning as a precaution after fouling a ball off his right knee earlier in the game. He walked gingerly to the clubhouse with an athletic trainer before the bottom of the fourth.

Manager Chris Woodward doesn’t expect the injury to linger toward Opening Day and that Dahl probably would have stayed in the game had it been the regular season.

Davis was struck in the helmet as a a 96-mph fastball from Daniel Bard in the eighth inning ricocheted off his left shoulder, and left the field under his own power. He was taken out of the game and gave a thumbs-up signal to a fan as he went to the clubhouse.