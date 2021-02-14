‘Thank you, Rangers family.’ Elvis Andrus says he’s grateful to Texas, fans in ad

Elvis Andrus purchased an ad in the Feb. 14 editions of the Star-Telegram to say thank you to fans and the Rangers for his time with the organization. Texas Rangers

Elvis Andrus has been traded away, but he didn’t want to leave for the Oakland A’s without paying tribute to Texas Rangers and their fans.

The former Rangers shortstop, traded last weekend for Khris Davis, Jonah Heim and Dane Acker, purchased a full-page ad in Sunday editions of the Star-Telegram in which he says “thank you” nine times, with one dedicated to the children who watched him play since 2009.

Some of them are now adults.

Here’s the text of the add:

“Thank you for supporting me through 12 remarkable years playing the game I love.

Thank you for cheering me on. I hope the smile on my face showed you how much I love the game and this organization.

Thank you for letting me be me. I made my Big League debut as a wide-eyed (and wide-smiled) kid in 2009, and I grew up in front of you. You treated me as your own, and for that, I am forever grateful.

Thank you to the Rangers organization for the opportunity to realize my dreams and showing me the value of teamwork.

Thank you to every one of the guys I stepped on that field with over the last 12 years. You showed me what it’s like to be a family. To have each other’s back. Always. I will never forget that, and promise to pay it forward.

Thank you to the Rangers staff, who made it possible to do my job every day at the highest level. I know it can be a thankless job at times, but I want you to know you are appreciated.

Thank you to the A’s organization for taking a chance on me. I’m ready to show I’ve got plenty left in the tank.

And finally, thank you to the kids. Even before I became a father myself, I have been passionate about helping children. Whether it was a hospital visit at Christmas or hosting a Special Olympics group at the ballpark, I live for those experiences. YOU inspire me.

Thank you, Rangers family. You will always hold a special place — and a big smile — in my heart.”

The Rangers countered with an ad of their own that thanked Andrus for his contributions to the franchise. He helped them on their path to consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, and he leaves as their all-time leaders in stolen bases.

Among the passages is this one: “You were a first-class teammate who helped power our most successful seasons. That pure joy of yours lit up every clubhouse you entered, and brought smiles to every person you met.”

It’s signed, “Your Texas Rangers Family.”