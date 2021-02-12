Here’s the Texas Rangers’ new spring schedule after COVID-19 protocols force changes

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols announced Monday by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association has forced the spring-training schedules for all 30 teams to be altered.

All teams saw a reduction in games they will play as split squad contests have been eliminated. Additionally, games may be shortened to as few as five innings early in camp and as few as seven innings as camp draws to a close.

For the Texas Rangers, their Cactus League season will begin a day later than the original schedule. The new spring lid-lifter will be played Feb. 28 against the Kansas City Royals.

That’s one of 14 games the Rangers will play at Surprise Stadium in Arizona. The two exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on March 29 and 30 were not effected.

A limited numbers of tickets will be sold for games at Surprise Stadium. Information on seating is expected to be announced next week.

Here’s the new schedule (all times Central):

Texas Rangers spring schedule

Feb. 28: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 1: vs. Giants, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 2: vs. White Sox, Camelback Ranch, 2:05 p.m..

March 3: vs. Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2:10 p.m.

March 4: vs. Padres, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 5: open

March 6: vs. Diamondbacks, at Salt River Fields, 2:10 p.m.

March 7: vs. Dodgers, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 8: vs. Cubs, Sloan Park, 2:05 p.m.

March 9: vs. Indians, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 10: vs. Mariners, Peoria Sports Complex, 2:05 p.m.

March 11: vs. A’s, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 12: vs. White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 13: vs. Brewers, Maryvale Baseball Park, 2:05 p.m.

March 14: vs. Rockies, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 15: open

March 16: vs. Giants, Scottsdale Stadium, 9:05 p.m.

March 17: vs. Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

March 18: vs. Reds, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

March 19: vs. Dodgers, Camelback Ranch, 8:05 p.m.

March 20: vs. Mariners, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

March 21: vs. Indians, Goodyear Ballpark, 3:05 p.m.

March 22: vs. Rockies, Salt River Fields, 3:10 p.m.

March 23: vs. Angels, Surprise Stadium, 3:05 p.m.

March 24: vs. Reds, Goodyear Ballpark, 8:05 p.m.

March 25: vs. Padres, Peoria Sports Complex, 8:40 p.m.

March 26: vs. Royals, Surprise Stadium, 8:05 p.m.

March 27: vs. A’s, HoHoKam Park, 3:05 p.m.

March 28: vs. Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 2:05 p.m.

March 29: vs. Brewers, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m.

March 30: vs. Brewers, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m.