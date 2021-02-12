This veteran from Korea is the latest addition to Texas Rangers’ rotation jumble

General manager Chris Young said earlier this week that the Texas Rangers were likely to add a starting pitcher or two to the mix before spring training, and they have.

They went to Korea to find their latest non-roster invitee.

The Rangers are in agreement with left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang on a one-year minor-league contract that could pay him more than $1 million if he makes the Opening Day roster.

The Rangers also signed infielder Brock Holt, a former All-Star from Stephenville, and catcher John Hicks to minor-league deals with spring invitations. Spring training begins Tuesday for pitchers and catchers, and the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Yang, who turns 33 on March 1, has pitched 14 seasons for the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball Organization and has posted five 15-win seasons and a 147-95 career record. He has a 3.83 career ERA.

The Rangers won the bidding rights to him in 2014, but he opted to stay in Korea.

Yang struggled in 2020, posting a 4.70 ERA. But he logged 172 1/3 innings, and the Rangers are continuing to seek ways to fill out a rotation that could run into an innings shortfall.

The rotation will be headed by Kyle Gibson, Kohei Arihara and Mike Foltynewicz, who signed a one-year contract Wednesday. Jordan Lyles is also expected to be in the rotation.

The fifth spot is up for grabs, though rookies Dane Dunning and Kyle Cody are thought to be the front-runners. However, both are facing innings restrictions as they seek their first full seasons after Tommy John surgery.

Yang must pitch is way onto the team this spring.