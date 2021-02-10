Texas Rangers hope Mike Foltynewicz helps make up for two shortcomings in rotation

The shortened 2020 MLB season was tough on everyone, even the players who flourished in the 60-game season.

Pitchers, though, will be feeling the fallout in 2021 after not logging their usual number of innings to carry as a building block into the offseason and the new season.

The Texas Rangers are preparing to combat the innings shortfall as well as the lack of experience that also could haunt some of their young starters.

To that end, the Rangers signed free-agent right-hander Mike Foltynewicz to a one-year, $2 million contract Wednesday. He will jump into the rotation along with Kyle Gibson, Jordan Lyles, Kohei Arihara and a cast of young pitchers headed by Dane Dunning and Kyle Cody.

Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018 for the Atlanta Braves, but his final two seasons with them were not as productive. He only pitched 3 1/3 big-league innings last season while spending most of his time at the alternate camp.

But he will be asked to carry a relatively heavy workload, assuming he’s healthy and effective.