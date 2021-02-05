Texas Rangers keep adding pitchers to roster. The latest is a former NL All-Star

Mike Foltynewicz is a former National League All-Star who lost his way last season with the Atlanta Braves.

His velocity was down substantially, and he made only one start despite all of the pitching injuries the Braves endured.

He fits the mold of the kind of reclamation project Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has liked to sign in the past.

Daniels is reportedly on the verge of signing Foltynewicz.

Multiple outlets reported that the right-hander is in agreement with the Rangers on a one-year deal worth $2 million to pitch in their rotation.

The Rangers must remove a player to fit Foltynewicz on the 40-man roster. Once he’s in the fold, he will join a mix of starters that includes Kyle Gibson, Jordan Lyles, Kohei Arihara and a combination of Dane Dunning, Kyle Cody and Kolby Allard.,

In 2018, Foltynewicz went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA and had 202 strikeouts in 183 innings. He averaged 96.4 mph on his fastball. His ERA ballooned to 4.54 in 2019, although his strikeout to walk ratio only dipped slightly. By 2020, his velocity was down to 90.5 mph in his lone 2020 appearance in which he allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.