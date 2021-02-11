First pitch for Texas Rangers’ 2021 season opener is set. Try to get off work early.

Clear your afternoons, Texas Rangers fans.

The first four games of the 2021 season will be day games, beginning with a 3:10 p.m. first pitch on Opening Day against the Kansas City Royals.

The April 1 lid-lifter at Kauffman Stadium will be followed by a day off and then 1:10 p.m. starts April 3-4 to conclude the series. The Rangers will hurry home from Kansas City that night for their home opener April 5 against Toronto.

The first Rangers game at Globe Life Field with fans is scheduled for a 3:10 p.m. first pitch. Following the first night game of the season April 6, the Blue Jays series will concluded April 7 with another day game at 1:05 p.m.

The Rangers will play a team-record 29 home day games in 2021 and 28 more on the road.