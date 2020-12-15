Dodgers, Cowboys won 2020 titles at Globe Life Field. Rangers’ home has won one, too.

Globe Life Field didn’t get the grand opening it deserved in 2020, with fans unable to attend Texas Rangers games and with the MLB shortened to only 30 home games instead of 81.

But in the year of COVID-19, the $1.2 billion ballpark was considered the best new venue in sports.

The home of the Rangers was also the host of the 2020 World Series and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo en route to being selected as the winner of the best facility debut by the Sports Business Journal.

Globe Life Field beat out two NFL debuts, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Major League Baseball sought out Globe Life Field for three rounds of the postseason as part of its bubble system amid the coronavirus pandemic. Globe Life Field also played host to a National League Division Series and the NL Championship Series in October.

A maximum of 11,500 fans were allowed to the NLCS and World Series, both of which were won by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers also won the NLDS at Globe Life Field.

COVID-19 also forced the temporary relocation of the NFR from Las Vegas to Arlington. It wrapped up its 10-day run Sunday with Stetson Wright taking home the gold buckle as all-around champion.

A limited number of fans were also permitted for the NFR.