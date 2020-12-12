COVID-19 claims country music legend, Texas Rangers minority owner Charley Pride

Charley Pride, a trailblazing member of the Grand Ol’ Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame and a minority owner in the Texas Rangers, died Saturday in Dallas due to complications from COVID-19.

He was 86.

Pride was the first black country music superstar and just last month received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards, where he performed one of his biggest hits, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning.”

That proved to be his final performance, nearly four months after he sang the National Anthem at the Rangers’ 2020 season-opener at Globe Life Field.

“I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away,” country legend Dolly Parton wrote on Twitter. “It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”