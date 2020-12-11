The busiest team in baseball is the Texas Rangers. Here’s their latest acquisition

Maybe the Texas Rangers will ask for the winter meetings to be permanently canceled. After all, they did plenty of heavy lifting this week without the sleepless nights in a crowded hotel.

They acquired two players on Friday, headlined by outfielder David Dahl. The former All-Star outfielder agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to a baseball source.

The Rangers also re-signed right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget on a one-year split contract worth $700,000.

In Dahl, the Rangers have a potential everyday left fielder if they choose to use Willie Calhoun at designated hitter. The agreement also appears to have closed any chances of Shin-Soo Choo re-signing with the club.

Dahl needed surgery on his right shoulder in September after struggling to a .183 average and zero home runs for the Colorado Rockies after batting .305 with 16 home runs in 2019.

Injuries have plagued Dahl, 26, since his MLB debut in 2016. He has been on the injured list six times.

He has also struggled away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he batted .318 with a .917 OPS. He has only a .248 average with a .722 OPS on the road.

The Rangers will need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Dahl. Outfielder Scott Heineman was designated for assignment to make room for Herget.