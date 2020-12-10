Texas Rangers’ 6-player swap with Tampa Bay nets first baseman Nate Lowe, this TCU ex

So much for this being a quiet offseason for the Texas Rangers.

They made a six-player trade Friday afternoon with the American League-champion Tampa Bay Rays, acquiring first baseman Nate Lowe and two prospects for a trio of lower-level prospects.

Lowe becomes the front-runner to be the Opening Day first baseman, raising more doubts about Ronald Guzman’s future with the team, while a few logjams in the system were cleared.

The Rangers sent two of their top-30 prospects, first baseman/outfielder Heriberto Hernandez and infielder Osleivis Basabe, and outfielder Alexander Ovalles to the Rays for Lowe, former TCU first baseman Jake Gruenther and a player to be named.