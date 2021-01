Get ready for a lot of Texas Rangers day games in 2021, thanks to Globe Life Field

The retractable roof at Globe Life Field that has brought much needed summertime air conditioning to Texas Rangers games has also brought an added bonus for the team and fans:

More day games. Lots of them.

The Rangers are scheduled to play host to a club-record 29 matinees in 2021, as the schedule stands now amid uncertain times in the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes the April 5 home opener against Toronto, with first pitch at 3:05 p.m.

Sunday home games will again start at 1:35 p.m., with the exception of the season finale at 2:05 p.m. as mandated by MLB.

More day games will lead to easier getaway days for the Rangers and their opponents, and there are seven instances in which a day game is followed by a day off to provide some extra R&R for players.

Here is the Rangers’ 2021 home schedule with start times. Road start times have not been settled.

April

vs. Toronto: April 5, 3:05 p.m.; April 6, 7:05 p.m.; April 7, 1:05 p.m.

vs. San Diego: April 9, 7:05 p.m.; April 10, 6:05 p.m.; April 11, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Baltimore: April 16, 7:05 p.m.; April 17, 6:05 p.m.; April 18, 1:35 p.m.

vs. LA Angels: April 26, 7:05 p.m.; April 27, 7:05 p.m.; April 28, 7:05 p.m.

vs. Boston: April 29, 7:05 p.m.; April 30, 7:05 p.m.

May

vs. Boston: May 1, 6:05 p.m.; May 2, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Seattle: May 7, 7:05 p.m.; May 8, 6:05 p.m.; May 9, 1:35 p.m.

vs. New York (A): May 17, 7:05 p.m.; May 18, 7:05 p.m.; May 19, 7:05 p.m.; May 20, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Astros: May 21, 7:05 p.m.; May 22, 3:05 p.m.; May 23, 1:35 p.m.

June

vs. Tampa Bay: June 4, 7:05 p.m.; June 5, 3:05 p.m.; June 6, 1:35 p.m.

vs. San Francisco: June 8, 7:05 p.m.; June 9, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Minnesota: June 18, 7:05 p.m.; June 19, 3:05 p.m.; June 20, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Oakland: June 21, 7:05 p.m.; June 22, 7:05 p.m.; June 23, 7:05 p.m.; June 24, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Kansas City: June 25, 7:05 p.m.; June 26, 3:05 p.m.; June 27, 1:35 p.m.

July

vs. Detroit: July 5, 7:05 p.m.; July 6, 7:05 p.m.; July 7, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Oakland: July 9, 7:05 p.m.; July 10, 3:05 p.m.; July 11, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Arizona: July 27, 7:05 p.m.; July 28, 7:05 p.m.

vs. Seattle: July 30, 7:05 p.m.; July 31, 6:05 p.m.

August

vs. Seattle: Aug. 1, 1:35 p.m.

vs. LA Angels: Aug. 2, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 3, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 4, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 5, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Oakland: Aug. 13, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 14, 6:05 p.m.; Aug. 15, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Seattle: Aug. 17, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 18, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 19, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Houston: Aug. 27, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 28, 6:05 p.m.; Aug. 29, 1:35 p.m.

vs. Colorado: Aug. 30, 7:05 p.m.; Aug. 31, 7:05 p.m.

September/October

vs. Colorado: Sept. 1, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Houston: Sept. 12, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 13, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 14, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 15, 7:05 p.m.

vs. Chicago (A): Sept. 16, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 17, 6:05 p.m.; Sept. 18, 1:35 p.m.

vs. LA Angels: Sept. 28, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 29, 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 30, 1:05 p.m.

vs. Cleveland: Oct. 1, 7:05 p.m.; Oct. 2, 6:05 p.m.; Oct. 3, 2:05 p.m.