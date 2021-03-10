Texas Rangers to open Globe Life Field at full capacity, with masks, for 2021 season

The Texas Rangers wasted no time Wednesday, the first day the statewide mask mandate ended, in revealing their plans for allowing fans into Globe Life Field for the 2021 season.

Every seat will be available — enough to accommodate 40,518 fans — for the April 5 home opener.

Fans will be required to wear masks and follow other protocols that remain in place.

The Rangers are the first MLB team to announce plans to open at full occupancy. They are encouraged by the downward trends with COVID-19 in Tarrant County and the increasing number of vaccinated people, and believe that they can responsibly open their ballpark.

“We’re very confident we won’t be a super-spreader event,” said Neil Leibman, a member of the ownership group and the team’s president of business operations. “With all the protocols that we’re following, we’ll be extremely responsible and provide a very comfortable environment for somebody to enjoy the game without worrying we’re going to be a spreader event.”

Globe Life Field opened last season but without fans for Rangers games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were allowed on a limited capacity for two of the three rounds of the MLB postseason held there in October.

The large crowd was 11,472 for Game 2 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The crowds for all six games of the Fall Classic, won by the Dodgers, were at least 11,300.

“This is not the first time we’ve welcomed fans into the building,” executive vice president Rob Matwick said. “We have experience with these events, up to and including Major League Baseball’s presence here for the postseason. We will need fan cooperation, there’s no doubt. The good news is the numbers are trending down. Can we drop our vigilance? No. We need their cooperation.”