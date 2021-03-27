Texas Rangers find answer for ‘Who’s on first?’ Not Ronald Guzman, but he’s on roster

The Texas Rangers traveled to the other side of the valley on Saturday for a game against the division-rival Oakland A’s at HoHoKam Park, and did so with 23 of their 26 roster spots claimed with two days left in Arizona.

The Rangers depart for home Sunday, and will play exhibition games Monday and Tuesday at Globe Life Field. They will depart Tuesday night for their Thursday season-opener at Kansas City.

The Opening Day roster will likely be set before they leave.

The last major decision, though, was made Saturday.

Nate Lowe and Ronald Guzman received word that they have made the roster, though Lowe will be the starting first baseman and Guzman will start the season without regular at-bats.

The Rangers acquired Lowe in December to be the primary first baseman, and he didn’t do anything to disappoint this spring. Guzman, apparently, didn’t do enough even though he has the better numbers.

Lowe, though, is who’s on first.

“We look at his at-bat quality,” manager Chris Woodward said. “I just watched this kid prepare, just talking to him about his approach and what he does in the batter’s box is pretty special.

“I know that he hasn’t, as far as numbers-wise, blown anybody away, but it’s the consistency and quality of his at-bats. A lot of guys on our roster have gone out of their way to tell me how important his patience and demeanor is to him and how impressed they are with him.”

Josh Sborz has also made the team as a reliever.

Two of the remaining three spots up for grabs are expected to go to right-handers Matt Bush and Ian Kennedy, who are front-runners to close games after injuries to Jose Leclerc and Jonathan Hernandez.

That would leave one spot available, probably for a position player. The Rangers have discussed carrying a 14th pitcher, but they’re leaning toward a 13-13 split.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia and utility man Charlie Culberson are top two candidates, but both are non-roster players who would need a spot on an already tight 40-man roster. Infielder Anderson Tejeda was optioned to minor-league camp on Saturday, and veteran catcher Drew Butera was released but re-signed on a new minor-league deal.

Should the Rangers go with an extra reliever, left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang and right-handers Luis Ortiz and Hunter Wood will be considered. All three are also in camp on minor-league deals.

“There are different ways we can construct this thing,” Woodward said.

Guzman will still see at-bats at first base but will also get them playing the outfield corners occasionally and at designated hitter until Willie Calhoun and Khris Davis are eligible to come off the injured list.

Guzman is batting .306 this spring with a 1.001 OPS, compared to a .184 average and a .646 OPS for Lowe.

Woodward said Guzman needs to stay prepared in case Lowe loses his grip on the job.

“He wants to be an everyday player, and I don’t want him ever to lose sight of that,” Woodward said. of Guzman. “He needs to try to stay as ready as he possibly can.”