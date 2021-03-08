How swinging an ax is part of what makes Isiah Kiner-Falefa a Texas Rangers leader

Finally, after weeks of spring training and a few offseason Zoom calls, the media now knows why Isiah Kiner-Falefa is sporting a lumberjack’s beard.

The Texas Rangers shortstop wielded an ax much of the winter.

His father, a tree-trimmer in Hawaii, suggested that Kiner-Falefa swing an ax to help aid his swing. It turns out that the mechanics of the two are very similar.

This isn’t splitting wood, like Rocky Balboa did during the Siberian winter in Rocky IV. This is straight-up chopping apart tree stumps.

So, yeah, why not?

“I knew I had to get stronger every year,” he said. “Last year my swing was there, but my mental side of it wasn’t there. I had newfound power and I wanted to be special and I tried too hard. I think hitting that ax into the wood every day in the offseason is allowing me to just play. The power is still there, and I’m realizing that.”

Kiner-Falefa shared videos of his handywork with Rangers personnel, including one of his biggest fans, manager Chris Woodward. Woodward had the tough act of following the ax reveal on the morning round of Zoom calls, which evolved into a IFK love fest.

He’s everything the Rangers want in a player from attitude/work ethic standpoint, Woodward said, and when it comes to forming a core group that moves the Rangers into contention, Kiner-Falefa might be the nucleus.

He doesn’t have anywhere near the service time or gaudy statistics that team leaders typically have, and he doesn’t turn 26 for a couple more weeks.

Yet, Kiner-Falefa is the player who more than any others has emerged to fill the leadership voids created by the trade of Elvis Andrus and the departure of Shin-Soo Choo.

“He’s relentless and he proves it on a daily basis,” Woodward said. “There’s nothing about Kiner that’s phony. He’s authentic to who he is, man, and he’s unapologetic for being who he is.

“Everybody should feel free to be themselves, but under the same standards that we set as an organization. Kiner is a representative of that, but he leads because he just does things right. And now he’s getting a little bit more vocal.”

Kiner-Falefa defines culture

Woodward wants to create a culture where players aren’t afraid to check a teammate if he’s not doing things the right way. Kyle Gibson, an MLB veteran and leader of the pitching staff, said last month that he welcomes being corrected by players who are trying to establish themselves.

It’s about accountability to each other, which Woodward believes helps build a winning culture. That’s as critical to the Rangers rebuild as home runs and ERAs, and will lead to more victories.

“As players on this team, I don’t care if you have a year service time,” Woodward said. “If you’re doing the right things and a player or other teammate isn’t, you can hold them accountable. Otherwise, what’s the purpose? And if we can do that and we have a good group of guys that are constantly doing that on a daily basis, the standards raise every day.”

Ax to grind

Kiner-Fafela is constantly pushing himself to be better, and he has to be. The Rangers have depth at shortstop, beginning Anderson Tejeda and Davis Wendzel and stretching to the lowest levels in the minors with Max Acosta, Luisangel Acuna and Chris Seise.

Kiner-Falefa said that he pressed too much last year at the plate after initially discovering the power in his swing, and ended up hitting far too many balls on the ground. He wants his hands to be square at the point of contact this season, and the ax has helped with that.

“It’s all about keeping your elbows tight and staying as tight as possible,” he said. “When you pick up that ax and the head is really heavy, the only way to hit it and make an indent in that tree is to have the pure mechanics of a great swing.

“It’s all about being under control so your turn is nice and smooth and then you’re exploding into the wood. I think the accuracy of that has allowed me to see the ball quicker and see better pitches.”

During Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Dodgers, Kiner-Falefa launched a ball over the head of Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts in right field, which reinforced that he has pop in his bat. Kiner-Falefa feels free to be more like himself rather at shortstop after moving from third base, where he won a Gold Glove but doesn’t fit the offensive profile there.

And now he’s handy with an ax.

“I thought it was kind of dumb in the beginning,” he said. “And now, looking back at it, I’m glad I did it.”