High School Football
Austin Westlake, Denton Ryan highlight 2021 Texas high school football state rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams just before the start of the 2021 season, which kicks off Thursday.
DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.
A total of 24 teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex were ranked in the Top 10 ranging from Class 6A all the way down to six man. Class 6A had five schools from DFW.
Class 6A
1. Austin Westlake
2. Katy
4. Galena Park North Shore
5. Duncanville
6. Humble Atascocita
7. Euless Trinity
8. Austin Lake Travis
9. Arlington Martin
10. Allen
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan
2. Manvel
3. College Station
4. Highland Park
5. Longview
6. Cedar Park
7. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
8. Colleyville Heritage
9. Frisco Lone Star
10. Mansfield Summit
Class 5A Division 2
1. Aledo
2. Fort Bend Marshall
3. Lucas Lovejoy
4. Liberty Hill
5. Huntsville
6. Lubbock-Coooper
7. Ennis
8. Mansfield Timberview
9. Leander Rouse
10. Grapevine
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle
2. Corpus Christi Calallen
3. Melissa
4. El Campo
5. Waco La Vega
6. Austin LBJ
7. Paris
8. Lindale
9. Kilgore
10. Midlothian Heritage
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage
2. Gilmer
3. Wimberley
4. West Orange-Stark
5. Pleasant Grove
6. Celina
7. China Spring
8. Bellville
9. Sweetwater
10. Sinton
Class 3A Division 1
1. Jim Ned
2. Brock
3. Gladewater
4. Tatum
5. Malakoff
6. Vanderbilt Industrial
7. Grandview
8. Lorena
9. Pilot Point
10. Hallettsville
Class 3A Division 2
1. Franklin
2. Gunter
3. Canadian
4. Waskom
5. Newton
6. Childress
7. Holliday
8. Elysian Fields
9. East Bernard
10. Lexington
Class 2A Division 1
1. Refugio
2. Shiner
3. Timpson
4. Crawford
5. Cisco
6. Mason
7. New Deal
8. Garrison
9. Hawley
10. Lindsey
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart
2. Wellington
3. Windthorst
4. Muenster
5. Albany
6. Falls City
7. Tenaha
8. Stratford
9. Wink
10. Vega
Six-Man Division 1
1. Sterling City
2. Borden County
3. May
4. Westbrook
5. Rankin
6. Jonesboro
7. Blum
8. Leakey
9. Abbott
10. Springlake-Earth
Six-Man Division 2
1. Motley County
2. Richland Springs
3. Strawn
4. Balmorhea
5. Groom
6. Calvert
7. Follett
8. Klondike
9. Jayton
10. Anton
