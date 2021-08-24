High School Football

Austin Westlake, Denton Ryan highlight 2021 Texas high school football state rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams just before the start of the 2021 season, which kicks off Thursday.

DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.

A total of 24 teams from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex were ranked in the Top 10 ranging from Class 6A all the way down to six man. Class 6A had five schools from DFW.

Class 6A

1. Austin Westlake

2. Katy

3. Southlake Carroll

4. Galena Park North Shore

5. Duncanville

6. Humble Atascocita

7. Euless Trinity

8. Austin Lake Travis

9. Arlington Martin

10. Allen

0116 carroll vs westlake19
Southlake Carroll receiver Brady Boyd (14) come up with a nice catch against Austin Westlake defensive back Lucas Mireur (3) during the second half of the 6A Division 1 High School State Championship football playoff game, January 16, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan

2. Manvel

3. College Station

4. Highland Park

5. Longview

6. Cedar Park

7. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

8. Colleyville Heritage

9. Frisco Lone Star

10. Mansfield Summit

FTW_MartinvsRyanhsfb9
Martin defensive back Lenard Lemons (5) zeros in on Denton Ryan receiver Keori Hicks (13) during a high school football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ryan led 21-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo

2. Fort Bend Marshall

3. Lucas Lovejoy

4. Liberty Hill

5. Huntsville

6. Lubbock-Coooper

7. Ennis

8. Mansfield Timberview

9. Leander Rouse

10. Grapevine

0926 weatherford aledo17
The Aledo Bearcats enter the field to face the Weatherford Kangaroos, Saturday afternoon, Sepember 26, 2020 played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle

2. Corpus Christi Calallen

3. Melissa

4. El Campo

5. Waco La Vega

6. Austin LBJ

7. Paris

8. Lindale

9. Kilgore

10. Midlothian Heritage

0918 la vega vs argyle7
Argyle running back Knox Scoggins (4) gets past Waco La Vega linebacker Zamarion Johnson (10) during the second half, Friday night, September 18, 2020 played at Argyle High School in Argyle, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage

2. Gilmer

3. Wimberley

4. West Orange-Stark

5. Pleasant Grove

6. Celina

7. China Spring

8. Bellville

9. Sweetwater

10. Sinton

Class 3A Division 1

1. Jim Ned

2. Brock

3. Gladewater

4. Tatum

5. Malakoff

6. Vanderbilt Industrial

7. Grandview

8. Lorena

9. Pilot Point

10. Hallettsville

1023 Brock-Boyd 2
Brock’s Cash Jones, front races past Boyd’s Dakota Barrow for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter of their District 4-3A football game Friday, October 23, 2020 at Yellowjacket Stadium in Boyd, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Class 3A Division 2

1. Franklin

2. Gunter

3. Canadian

4. Waskom

5. Newton

6. Childress

7. Holliday

8. Elysian Fields

9. East Bernard

10. Lexington

Class 2A Division 1

1. Refugio

2. Shiner

3. Timpson

4. Crawford

5. Cisco

6. Mason

7. New Deal

8. Garrison

9. Hawley

10. Lindsey

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart

2. Wellington

3. Windthorst

4. Muenster

5. Albany

6. Falls City

7. Tenaha

8. Stratford

9. Wink

10. Vega

Six-Man Division 1

1. Sterling City

2. Borden County

3. May

4. Westbrook

5. Rankin

6. Jonesboro

7. Blum

8. Leakey

9. Abbott

10. Springlake-Earth

Six-Man Division 2

1. Motley County

2. Richland Springs

3. Strawn

4. Balmorhea

5. Groom

6. Calvert

7. Follett

8. Klondike

9. Jayton

10. Anton

