5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo senior year and enroll at Ohio State early

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, will forgo his senior year with the Dragons and enroll into Ohio State for the fall semester, he announced on Twitter on Monday.

Ewers will reclassify and be able to play for the Buckeyes this season, according to 247Sports.

“Over the past few weeks, following Texas’ UIL informing me I would be prohibited from profiting off my name, image and likeness, I’ve taken time to think about what lies ahead of me, both in the short- and long-term,” Ewers said on Twitter.

“It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with my teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside for the past three years.”

Ewers was “leaning” toward that decision last week, according to Yahoo! Sports, which wrote that the 5-star prospect would attend Ohio State and therefore would be able to sign NIL deals worth nearly $1 million, a practice that is not permissible for high school athletes in Texas.

The 18-year-old has over 100,000 followers between Twitter and Instagram, and his social media following — and therefore marketability — only figures to grow exponentially once he starts at Ohio State.

“This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career. At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high-school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me,” Ewers said.

Southlake’s Quinn Ewers throws a completion down field during the 6A division 1 quarterfinals at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2021. Southlake defeated Trinity 59-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Ewers is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation among the Class of 2022, both by Rivals and 247Sports.

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the country by 247Sports.

The Buckeyes have 15 commits with 13 of them being 4-star prospects, and Ewers is one of the school’s two 5-star recruits.

Ewers has thrown for 6,500 yards and 73 touchdowns in two seasons for Carroll. He led the Dragons to a state semifinal appearance in 2019 and the Class 6A Division 1 state championship game in January.

As a sophomore, Ewers completed 72% of his passes and threw 45 touchdowns as Carroll went 13-1. Ewers was named the Star-Telegram offensive player of the year.

Southlake’s Quinn Ewers dives into the end one for a touchdown during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)