Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 10

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 9 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 10:

1. Duncanville (8-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat WT White 48-0. Next game vs. Richardson.

2. Allen (8-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat McKinney Boyd 24-0. Next game vs. Prosper.

3. Southlake Carroll (8-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Keller Central 35-7. Next game vs. Eaton.

4. Denton Guyer (7-1), Previous (5): The Wildcats beat Eaton 56-20. Next game vs. Byron Nelson.

5. Arlington Martin (7-1), Previous (6): The Warriors beat Trimble Tech 61-0. Next game vs. Paschal.

6. Cedar Hill (6-2), Previous (7): The Longhorns beat SGP 39-7. Next game vs. Mansfield.

7. Rockwall (7-2), Previous (8): The Yellow Jackets beat Tyler Lee 35-32. Next game vs. Mesquite.

8. Arlington Bowie (7-1), Previous (9): The Volunteers beat Paschal 58-6. Next game vs. Lamar.

9. Euless Trinity (7-1), Previous (10): The Trojans beat Weatherford 41-20 in Week 8. Next game vs. Abilene.

10. Mansfield Summit (7-1), Previous (N/A): The Jaguars beat DeSoto 27-26. Next game vs. Waxahachie.

On the fence: DeSoto, Prosper, Arlington Lamar