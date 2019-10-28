Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football team, players of the week in Week 9

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 9.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW offensive player of the week in Week 9 Drey Owen, Azle: 160 pass, 3 TD, 222 rush, TD vs Brewer Donerio Davenport, Mansfield: 249 yards rushing, 3 TD vs Lake Ridge Owen Allen, Carroll: 221 yards rushing, 4 TD vs Keller Central Jacob Matlock, All Saints: 211 yards rushing, 3 TD vs Liberty Christian Jake Bishop, Aledo: 15 of 18 passing for 319 yards, 4 TD vs University Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial: 232 yards rushing, 2 TD vs Joshua Cole Benson, Richland: 296 yards passing, 3 TD vs Haltom Created with

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vote for DFW defensive player of the week in Week 9 Chris Smith, North Side: 20 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 sack vs Wyatt Zach Angel, Mansfield: 9 tackles, 3 sacks vs Lake Ridge Braiden Rexroat, Argyle: 6.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 16-yard INT return for a TD vs Melissa Eman Garrison, Richland: 15 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 deflections vs Haltom Created with

Vote for DFW football team of the week in Week 9 Summit: Upset #10 DeSoto 27-26 to grab second in 7-6A Marcus: Beat Flower Mound 34-31 to stay unbeaten in 6-6A Colleyville Heritage: Held Grapevine to single digits for first time this season, 28-7 Richland: Defeated Haltom 28-17 to stay tied for first in 3-6A Created with