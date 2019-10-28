High School Football

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football team, players of the week in Week 9

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school football players of the week and team of the week from Week 9.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW offensive player of the week in Week 9
Drey Owen, Azle: 160 pass, 3 TD, 222 rush, TD vs Brewer
Donerio Davenport, Mansfield: 249 yards rushing, 3 TD vs Lake Ridge
Owen Allen, Carroll: 221 yards rushing, 4 TD vs Keller Central
Jacob Matlock, All Saints: 211 yards rushing, 3 TD vs Liberty Christian
Jake Bishop, Aledo: 15 of 18 passing for 319 yards, 4 TD vs University
Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial: 232 yards rushing, 2 TD vs Joshua
Cole Benson, Richland: 296 yards passing, 3 TD vs Haltom
Vote for DFW defensive player of the week in Week 9
Chris Smith, North Side: 20 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 sack vs Wyatt
Zach Angel, Mansfield: 9 tackles, 3 sacks vs Lake Ridge
Braiden Rexroat, Argyle: 6.5 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR, 16-yard INT return for a TD vs Melissa
Eman Garrison, Richland: 15 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 deflections vs Haltom
Vote for DFW football team of the week in Week 9
Summit: Upset #10 DeSoto 27-26 to grab second in 7-6A
Marcus: Beat Flower Mound 34-31 to stay unbeaten in 6-6A
Colleyville Heritage: Held Grapevine to single digits for first time this season, 28-7
Richland: Defeated Haltom 28-17 to stay tied for first in 3-6A
