North Side beats Wyatt in overtime thriller; One step closer to ending playoff drought

North Side players celebrates a touchdown against Diamond Hill-Jarvis at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 22, 2017. Special to the Star-Telegram

Fort Worth North Side quarterback Isaak Rosales rolled out to the right and broke several tackles to score the game-tying touchdown in overtime on Friday at Farrington Field.

The extra point was missed, but Fort Worth Wyatt was called for offsides.

The Steers got a second chance and nailed it to beat the Chaparrals 36-35, their first win vs. Wyatt since 2003.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

North Side improved to 4-4 overall, its most wins since 2008 and move to second place in District 4-5A Division 2. With a win in Week 10 vs. Poly, the Steers will clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 1979.

Trailing 29-21 at halftime, the Steers tied it with three minutes left in regulation.

Running back Jorge Aguirre scored on a TD run and Adrian Gonzalez caught the 2-point conversion.

Wyatt (2-6, 2-2) scored first in overtime, but after the Chaparrals missed the extra point, they led 35-29.

North Side finished with 304 yards of total offense. Rosales accounted for 207 yards with three TDs. Aguirre rushed for a team-high 84 yards and two TDs.

Wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton had three catches, 97 yards and two TDs to go over 1,000 yards on the season, leading all receivers in the Fort Worth coverage area.

Class of 2021 WR @DawainL 27th touchdown of the year is a beauty. Coaches, FYI, he wears size 3XL gloves. #SteersUp pic.twitter.com/v4NSiFdc5h — Irwin Garcia (@NS_CoachG) October 26, 2019

Linebacker Chris Smith recorded 20 tackles, four for loss and made a sack late to send the game into overtime.

Wyatt will play Southwest on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Clark Stadium. North Side faces Poly at 11 a.m. on Saturday from Handley.

Class of 2021 LB @chrisAsmith13 with 20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and this sack in last nights big win vs OD Wyatt. The junior LB is on pace for over 120 tackles on the year. #SteersUp@Gosset41 @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/B1PeubxJz4 — Irwin Garcia (@NS_CoachG) October 26, 2019