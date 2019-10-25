Freshman back piles up 218 yards, four TDs to power Carroll over Keller Central

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers throws the ball downfield against Fossil Ridge earlier this season. Ewers and the Dragons defeated Keller Central 35-7 Friday night at Dragon Stadium. Special to the Star-Telegram

If there was going to be an upset, Keller Central started with the type of script that most would say was needed to make it happen. But adjustments propelled Southlake Carroll over Central 35-7 at Dragon Stadium on Friday night.

Freshman running back Owen Allen for Carroll was the spark for the Dragons’ offense, while the defense turned in a solid performance.

The Chargers forced a three-and-out on the opening Carroll drive and took the ball 50 yards in eight plays to score and go up 7-0.

But the Dragons (8-0, 5-0 District 5-6A) relied on the running of Allen to take the next two drives for the tying and go-ahead scores and never looked back.

After turning the ball over on downs, Carroll’s subsequent possession resulted in a nifty 15-yard scoring pass from Quinn Ewers to Blake Smith.

The Dragons would end the half up 21-7.

While Allen’s first two TDs were both 1-yard runs, his running set up the short scores. By halftime, Allen had rushed 19 times for 118 yards. He finished the game with 218 yards and four scores on 38 carries.

Central (6-2, 3-2) had ridden the strength of running back Andrew Paul until the second quarter and then was not seen again. Paul rushed for 36 yards on just eight carries and tallied the first Central score.

Allen was replaced by Keegan Burton.

The third quarter gave Carroll every opportunity to distance themselves from Central, starting the first three drives from the Chargers’ 48, 27 and 43.

But Central forced a punt, fumble and an interception (Mitchell Dearing).

It wasn’t until the start of the final quarter that Carroll used Allen for two scores — 1 yard and 18 yards — to give them the final margin of victory.

The Dragons defense held Central to just 67 rushing yards and 81 yards passing. Dillon Springer also picked off a pass for Carroll.

Carroll will next host Haslet Eaton on Friday while Central will be the home team at Keller ISD Stadium against Keller Timber Creek on Thursday.