Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 9

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 56-24

Stepp 54-26

Tepper 53-27

Brooks 52-28

Powers 52-28

Diggs 51-29

Matthews 50-30

Renner 49-31

Howell 49-31

Gosset 48-32

Week 9 games

DeSoto vs Summit

Bishop Dunne vs Bishop Lynch

Midlothian vs Burleson

Country Day vs Oakridge

Shelton vs Pantego

Coll Heritage vs Grapevine

Lancaster vs Timberview

Alvarado vs Hillcrest

Richland vs Haltom

Marcus vs Flower Mound

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Grapevine, Timberview, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Richland, Marcus

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Hillcrest, Haltom, Marcus

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, FM

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, FM