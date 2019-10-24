High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 9
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 56-24
Stepp 54-26
Tepper 53-27
Brooks 52-28
Powers 52-28
Diggs 51-29
Matthews 50-30
Renner 49-31
Howell 49-31
Gosset 48-32
Week 9 games
DeSoto vs Summit
Bishop Dunne vs Bishop Lynch
Midlothian vs Burleson
Country Day vs Oakridge
Shelton vs Pantego
Coll Heritage vs Grapevine
Lancaster vs Timberview
Alvarado vs Hillcrest
Richland vs Haltom
Marcus vs Flower Mound
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Grapevine, Timberview, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Richland, Marcus
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Hillcrest, Haltom, Marcus
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Country Day, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, Marcus
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: DeSoto, Lynch, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, FM
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: DeSoto, Dunne, Midlothian, Oakridge, Pantego, Heritage, Lancaster, Alvarado, Haltom, FM
