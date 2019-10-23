Picking out the Top 10 Week 9 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 10 with an undefeated record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 9 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 9 games in DFW:

1. Lancaster vs. Mansfield Timberview

7:30 p.m. Friday (Newsom Stadium)

The Lancaster Tigers (6-1, 4-0) take on the Timberview Wolves (5-2, 4-0) in a crucial District 6-5A Division 1 game. The winner will be in a tie for first place with Highland Park with two weeks left.

Lancaster enters Week 9 in the state rankings (No. 7) and DFW 5A area rankings (No. 5). The Tigers have won six straight games since dropping the season opener vs. Duncanville.

In four district games, the Tigers have outscored opponents 270-0. They haven’t allowed a point since the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter against South Grand Prairie on Sept. 13, a span of 195 minutes and 16 seconds of game action.

During Timberview’s 5-game winning streak, the Wolves are averaging 53.2 points per game, which includes Week 8’s 84-0 takedown of Dallas Sunset. The Wolves have posted back-to-back shutouts and two points total in the past three games.

The game features two of the best defenders in the nation with Lancaster’s Lorando Johnson (LSU commit) and Timberview’s Jalen Kimber (Georgia).

2. Parish Episcopal at Prestonwood

7 p.m. Friday

The Parish Episcopal Panthers continue to be one of the top private school teams in the state following a 54-14 victory over Bishop Lynch in Week 8. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Preston Stone, who has thrown for nearly 1,800 yards and 21 TDs to just three picks.

Parish is averaging over 400 yards and has outscored opponents 288-94 on the season.

The Panthers have won four straight games.

The Lions, like the Panthers, are also 6-1 and riding a 5-game winning streak. They beat Plano John Paul II, 22-10, in Week 7. The defense has 16 sacks and 10 INTs this season.

Aedean Combest has a team-high four sacks and three players each have two picks.

3. Colleyville Heritage vs. Grapevine

7 p.m. Friday (Mustang-Panther Stadium)

The Battle of the Red Rail kicks off this week between the rival Panthers and Mustangs.

Grapevine enters Week 9 at 3-1 in district and 5-2 overall following a 55-17 win over Newman Smith.

The Mustangs have won two straight and are outscoring opponents 197-166.

The Panthers are also 3-1 in district and 4-3 overall after beating RL Turner in Week 8. Through seven games, CHHS has scored 246 points. Heritage won six straight vs. Grapevine from 2010-15, but the two teams have alternated wins since.

4. Marcus at Flower Mound

7 p.m. Friday

The Mound showdown takes place on Friday with first place in District 6-6A on the line. Marcus is 4-0 while Flower Mound is in a 3-way tie for second with Hebron and Lewisville.

Marcus leads FM in the past 10 years, but the Jaguars have won the last two, including 59-21 in 2018.

The Jaguars are averaging nearly 430 yards per game, 305 coming through the air. QB Blake Short has thrown for over 1,700 yards and has a 19 TD-1 INT ratio on the season. Carson Winters and Parker Clark both have caught six TDs.

Since losing the season opener, the Marauders have won six straight and are outscoring opponents 253-113 on the season.

5. Dallas Christian vs. TC-Cedar Hill

7:30 p.m. Friday

Dallas Christian is one of 15 teams in DFW still undefeated at 7-0. The Chargers are outscoring opponents 275-72.

They beat Cornerstone Christian 35-29 in overtime in Week 8 and averaging 221 yards rushing this season.

The Tigers are 6-1 and riding a 5-game winning streak. The defense hasn’t allowed a point during the past three games, including 51-0 over McKinney Christian in Week 8.

QB Shedeur Sanders, the son of hall of famer Deion Sanders, has thrown for 1,530 yards and 19 TDs to two INTs.

6. Plano at Dallas Jesuit

7 p.m. Friday

Both teams enter with identical 3-1 records in District 9-6A. Jesuit looks to rebound after a 58-33 defeat vs. Allen in Week 8. Plano beat Plano East 42-20.

Plano RB Tylan Hines has rushed for 798 yards and eight TDs.

Watch for Jesuit RB EJ Smith, the son of hall of famer Emmitt Smith.

7. Midlothian at Burleson

7:30 p.m. Friday

Burleson is fourth in District 5-5A Division 2 with a 3-3 record, a half game back of third place Midlothian (3-2).

The Elks have scored 221 points in six district games while the Panthers have allowed 85 points in five.

Midlothian beat Everman in Week 7 while Burleson looks to snap a 3-game skid.

The Burleson Elks enter the field to face the Denton Braswell Bengals, Friday night, September 6, 2019 played at Burleson ISD Stadium in Burleson, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

8. DeSoto vs. Mansfield Summit

7 p.m. Thursday (Newsom Stadium)

DeSoto continues to be ranked in both the state and DFW area rankings after taking down Grand Prairie to improve to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in District 7-6A.

QB Samari Collier has thrown for 1,762 yards and is among the state’s leaders with 25 TD passes.

Summit is a game back in the district standings at 3-1 after beating SGP 21-17 in Week 8.

The Jaguars beat DeSoto 40-21 last season.

9. Bishop Dunne at Bishop Lynch

7 p.m. Thursday

The two teams squared off twice last season with Dunne taking both, including 13-9 to win the TAPPS Division 1 state title.

Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks and win their first district game of the season.

Lynch has scored 177 points in seven games while Dunne has 170 points in eight.

10. Richland vs. Haltom

7:30 p.m. Friday (Birdville FA/AC)

In 1961, Richland High School opened and the original Birdville High was renamed Haltom High. The schools since have met on the gridiron, mostly as district rivals.

Richland has dominated the series of late, winning 10 of the past 15 meetings. Haltom won in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2012 and snapped a 4-game skid, 52-13 last season.

QB Adam Hill has accounted for 16 TDs while RB Kenneth Cormier Jr. has 14 TD rushes. WR Jace Washington has recorded 736 yards receiving with six TD catches.

The Rebels beat SA Central 30-27 in Week 8. WRs CJ Nelson and CJ Baskerville combined for 17 catches and 277 yards.

The Haltom football poses for a celebratory picture on the field after their 28-17 win over Keller Central in Thursday’s November 9, 2017 football game at Keller ISD Athletic Center in Keller, Texas. The victory means that Haltom has its first winning season since 2000 and its first play-off spot since 2009. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

5 Others

Keller Central vs. Southlake Carroll

FW Country Day vs. Arl. Oakridge

Dallas Shelton vs. Pantego Christian

Gainesville vs. Springtown

Seagoville vs. South Oak Cliff