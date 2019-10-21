High School Football
Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football state rankings entering Week 9
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday and Duncanville, Lone Star, Aledo, Argyle and Grandview continue to lead their respected classes.
DCTF releases its state rankings every Monday.
Class 6A
1. Duncanville 7-0
2. Katy 7-0
3. Allen 7-0
4. Longview 7-0
5. North Shore 6-1
6. Carroll 7-0
7. Judson 7-0
8. West Brook 7-0
9. Cy-Fair 7-0
10. DeSoto 7-0
11. Westfield 6-1
12. Atascocita 6-1
14. Lake Travis 6-1
15. Westlake 6-1
16. Dickinson 7-1
17. Guyer 6-1
18. Cedar Hill 5-2
19. Midland Lee 7-0
20. Vandegrift 8-0
21. Brandeis 7-0
22. Tompkins 7-1
23. Klein Oak 7-1
24. Schertz Clemens 6-1
25. Euless Trinity 7-1
Class 5A Division 1
1. Lone Star 7-0
2. Shadow Creek 7-0
3. Ryan 7-0
4. Highland Park 6-1
5. Lufkin 6-1
6. Cedar Park 7-1
7. Lancaster 6-1
8. Wagner 7-1
9. Abilene Cooper 8-0
10. Hutto 5-1
Class 5A Division 2
1. Aledo 6-1
2. Manvel 7-0
3. Calallen 7-0
4. A&M Consolidated 7-0
5. FB Marshall 7-1
6. Lubbock-Cooper 6-1
7. Huntsville 5-2
8. Red Oak 6-1
9. Port Lavaca Calhoun 5-2
10. Kerrville Tivy 6-1
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle 7-0
2. Carthage 7-0
3. La Vega 6-1
4. Decatur 7-0
5. Dumas 7-0
6. Brownwood 7-0
7. Needville 6-1
8. Lampasas 6-1
9. Springtown 6-1
10. Melissa 4-2
Class 4A Division 2
1. Pleasant Grove 7-1
2. Waco Connally 8-0
3. West Orange-Stark 4-1
4. Midland Greenwood 8-0
5. Lubbock Estacado 8-0
6. Gilmer 5-3
7. Sunnyvale 7-0
8. Geronimo Navarro 7-0
9. Iowa Park 6-1
10. Jasper 5-1
Class 3A Division 1
1. Grandview 7-0
2. Wall 6-0
3. Malakoff 6-1
4. Bushland 7-0
5. Diboll 7-0
6. Pottsboro 8-0
7. Eastland 7-0
8. Troy 7-1
9. Jefferson 6-1
10. Rockdale 7-1
Class 3A Division 2
1. Canadian 7-0
2. East Bernard 8-0
3. Newton 6-1
4. Rogers 7-0
5. Gunter 7-1
6. Abernathy 6-1
7. Cisco 6-1
8. Omaha Pewitt 7-0
9. Poth 6-1
10. Palmer 7-0
Private
1. TC-Cedar Hill 5-1
2. Nolan Catholic 7-0
3. Houston Second Baptist 6-0
4. Austin Regents 5-1
5. Parish Episcopal 5-1
