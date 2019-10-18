High School Football

‘Long Live Tony’ as Arlington Bowie honors fallen teammate during Trimble Tech game

The Arlington Bowie football team paid tribute to their fallen teammate Anthony Strather during Friday night’s game vs. Trimble Tech at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Strather was shot and killed on Thursday in Arlington.

Every player had the No. 46 on the front-right side of their jersey.

Cheerleaders painted the No. 46 on the left side of their face as well.

Orange balloons were tied all along Bowie’s side and signs were hung up that said ‘play for 46’ and ‘LLT’ which means Long Live Tony.

The Bowie captains held Strather’s jersey during the coin toss and a moment of silence was held before the national anthem.

