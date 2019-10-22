Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 9

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 8 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 9:

1. Duncanville (7-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Pearce 39-7. Next game vs. WT White.

2. Allen (7-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Jesuit 58-33. Next game vs. McKinney Boyd.

3. Southlake Carroll (7-0), Previous (3): The Dragons beat Fossil Ridge 62-7. Next game vs. Keller Central.

4. DeSoto (7-0), Previous (4): The Eagles beat Grand Prairie 54-7. Next game vs. Summit.

5. Denton Guyer (6-1), Previous (5): The Wildcats beat Keller 42-10. Next game vs. Eaton.

6. Arlington Martin (6-1), Previous (6): The Warriors beat Arlington 21-3. Next game vs. Trimble Tech.

7. Cedar Hill (5-2), Previous (7): The Longhorns beat Lake Ridge 28-24. Next game vs. SGP.

8. Rockwall (6-2), Previous (8): The Yellow Jackets beat North Mesquite 76-7. Next game vs. Tyler Lee.

9. Arlington Bowie (6-1), Previous (9): The Volunteers beat Trimble Tech 55-3. Next game vs. Paschal.

10. Euless Trinity (7-1), Previous (N/A): The Trojans beat Weatherford 41-20. Next game vs. Abilene (11/1).

On the fence: Prosper, Arlington Lamar, Keller Central