Cedar Hill rallies with late touchdown pass to overcome Mansfield Lake Ridge

Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) takes off for long yardage setting up their fourth touchdown during the first half of a game earlier this season against Mansfield Summit. Cedar Hill edged Mansfield Lake Ridge 28-24 on Friday, Oct. 18. Special to the Star-Telegram

Cedar Hill used a come-from-behind scoring pass with under two minutes remaining to upend Mansfield Lake Ridge 28-24 Friday night at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

Lake Ridge had just taken a 24-21 lead when Tabor Allen nailed a 34-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the game before Cedar Hill’s heroics.

Kaidon Salter, the Longhorns quarterback, hit Quin Bright with a pass and Bright did the rest to complete a 63-yard scoring play.

The Eagles couldn’t muster a first down in the final 1:17.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With that catch-and-run reception, Bright finished the game with six catches for 117 yards and the score.

As it was down the stretch, the game was tight all night.

Lake Ridge (3-4, 1-3 District 7-6A) took the early lead on the Eagles’ first drive of the game when Keylan Johnson caught the first of two TD passes from Adrian Hawkins on a 23-yard score.

Cedar Hill got untracked on its second possession when Kevin Young scored from 6 yards out.

Corie Allen scored for Cedar Hill (5-2, 4-0) on a short run to give the Longhorns a 14-7 lead.

But Lake Ridge used the passing game and Hawkins’ draw plays to even the score at 14-14. Johnson pulled in a 5-yard pass to cap a 73-yard drive.

Lake Ridge had a chance to go up by a field goal before halftime, but the attempt was blocked.

In the second half, Cedar Hill returned the favor, scoring on its first drive to go up 21-14.

The Eagles later drove the ball down to the Longhorns 4, but threw an interception in the end zone.

After Christian Shaw picked off a Salter pass, Lake Ridge finally punched it into the end zone on a Myles Featherston run from 1 yard out to tie the game at 21-21.

Featherston carried much of the load, rushing 24 times for 84 yards and catching three passes for 24 yards.