Euless Trinity rushes for over 400 yards as Trojans take down Weatherford

Weatherford’s Brendon Lopez, left chases Trinity quarterback Marcus Ervin as he scrambles for yards in the first quarter during Friday’s October 18, 2019 football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Euless Trinity’s secret to success isn’t that hard to figure out.

It’s stopping it that is the trick.

The Trojans employed a heavy dose of ground and pound against Weatherford on Friday night. Their simple, straightforward offensive philosophy worked to the tune of 405 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in a 41-20 victory at Pennington Field.

Senior running back Zechariah Moore led the charge with 206 yards rushing on 19 carries and two TDs. Backfield mate Ollie Gordon, a sophomore, added 133 yards on nine carries and a score for the Trojans, who improved to 7-1, 3-1 in District 3-6A. The Roos dropped to 5-2, 1-2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gordon and Moore’s long scoring runs staked Trinity to a 12-0 halftime lead. On Trinity’s third play from scrimmage, Moore found an opening up the middle and raced 73 yards for the score. Moore had 100 rushing yards in the first half on five carries.

Next came Gordon’s turn.

On the first play of Trinity’s first drive of the second quarter, Gordon broke free down the left sideline and sprinted 68 yards. Gordon rushed six times for 112 yards in the half.

Gordon’s scoring run came on the heels of a Trinity defensive stand deep in its own territory. Weatherford drove from its 32 to the Trojans’ 15. But on third-and-7, Weatherford was sacked for a loss of 15. The defense then stuffed quarterback Ken Seals for a rush of minus-2 on fourth down.

Trinity’s Ollie Gordon, breaks through the Weatherford defense to get yards close to a first down in the first quarter during Friday’s October 18, 2019 football game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Later in the second quarter, Weatherford drove from its 25 to the Trinity 26. But the Trojans defense forced an incompletion on third-and-6 and notched a sack on fourth down.

In the first half, the Trinity D also forced three Roos punts and intercepted a pass.

Seals, a Vanderbilt commit, tossed TD passes of 27 and 9 yards to tight end Nicholas Schwikal in the third quarter to keep the Roos in striking distance entering the fourth quarter. Seals passed for 237 and two scores.

But the Trinity offense used a clock-eating drive to put the game out of reach midway through the final quarter.

Schwikal’s second TD grab, a 9-yarder, drew Weatherford to within 27-13 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The Trojans took over at their own 21 with under 10 seconds remaining in the third.

It was the beginning of a 13-play, 79-yard drive that took more than 6:30 off the clock. The drive was capped by a Joseph Luna 1-yard run with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 34-13 lead. Luna was one of four Trinity rushers to score on the night.

The Trojans also added an exclamation mark of a 59-yard pick-six by Josh Taylor with just over three minutes remaining.

Weatherford will host Abilene on Oct. 25 while Trinity will travel to Abilene following its bye on Nov. 1.