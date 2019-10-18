No. 6 Southlake Carroll carves up Keller Fossil Ridge in rout to stay undefeated

Southlake Carroll showed why its the sixth-ranked team in the state and No. 3 in the area as the Dragons dismantled Keller Fossil Ridge 62-7 in a District 5-6A football game Thursday night at Keller ISD Stadium.

Carroll (7-0, 4-0) was efficient on both sides of the ball. The Dragons scored the first 48 points of the game and allowed the Panthers eight yards of total offense during the span.

Fossil Ridge (1-6, 1-3) didn’t pick up a first down until the last play of the first quarter.

“It’s what we expected,” said Carroll coach Riley Dodge. “We had a couple of drives against Byron Nelson in the first half that stalled and we just wanted to come here and play fast and start fast. We did that.”

The Panthers first six drives wound up in five punts and an interception by Carroll’s James Miscoll.

The Dragons, No. 6 in Dave Campbell’s Class 6A state poll and No. 3 in the DFW Class 6A rankings, scored on seven of their eight drives in the first half. The half ran out on the eighth with the Dragons driving.

“We came out real fast today and it pays off when you do that,” said Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for 200 yards and three scores and ran in another TD. “Even with the twos in getting some reps, we all had fun tonight.”

Freshman Owen Allen led the Dragons with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries with scoring runs of 4, 7 and 2 yards. The Carroll starters, both offensively and defensively, didn’t play in the second half.

“We knew that in certain formations that we got into that with the action in the backfield they would screw down and I could slip right through,” said Blake Smith, a Texas A&M commit who had two receiving touchdowns from 5 and 21 yards. “And that’s what happened.”

The Panthers only spark came late in the second quarter.

Fossil Ridge quarterback Austin Stohlman started the game 0 for 8 passing, but went 6 for 6 for 91 yards on a scoring drive that started on the Panthers’ 13 yard line.

Stohlman converted third downs twice with passes of 10 and 24 yards to Jalen Brown. Caleb Sanders hauled in a 28-yard pass that cut the lead to 48-7 with 2:53 left before the intermission.

The Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jaylen Hughes recovered for Fossil Ridge at the Carroll 21. But three plays later Dragons’ defensive back Jonah Doddridge picked off a Panthers’ pass in the end zone to end the threat.

“The defense just balled out altogether,” said senior defensive back R.J. Mickens, a 4-star Clemson commit who was playing in his second game since breaking his left foot during the 7-on-7 championships in late June. “Giving up seven points is hard to do nowadays with the offenses.

“Our defensive line played amazing, pressuring the quarterback all night, and the secondary made plays on the ball. We swarmed their back all night with an relentless effort all night to the ball.”

Junior running back Cade Wood added 103 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Dragons in mop-up duty. Wood’s 2-yard scoring run gave Carroll a 55-7 lead with 11:55 left in the game.

“I’m really proud of the guys in the second half that came out and executed,” said Dodge. “We talked about how the standard doesn’t change. We came out after halftime and we got a lot of kids in the game that did a heck of a job tonight.”