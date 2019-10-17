Quarterback Quinn Ewers leading Southlake Carroll to hot start in sophomore season

Chase Daniel, Greg McElroy, Riley Dodge, Kenny Hill — some of the greats to ever line up behind center for the Southlake Carroll Dragons.

Big shoes to fill, but if the first six games of the season is any indication, sophomore Quinn Ewers is next on the list. He already came into the season holding 10 scholarship offers from Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Arizona State, SMU and North Texas.

Ewers is playing his first varsity season for Carroll and he’s got the Dragons rolling.

Carroll is 6-0 and sitting in the No. 6 spot in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A state rankings. The Dragons improved to 3-0 in District 5-6A after shutting out Byron Nelson 49-0 in Week 7.

Ewers completed 25 of 30 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s a special kid,” said Dodge, Carroll’s head coach. “We’ve worked hard this summer with our wide receivers and quarterbacks to try to get this place back to where it was throwing the ball and we’re slowing getting there.”

Dodge starred as Carroll’s QB under his father Todd Dodge. He led the Dragons to a UIL state championship in 2006. The younger Dodge returned to his Alma mater when he was hired in March of 2018.

“The kid is cool and calm. He never sweats,” Dodge said. “He’s got a bigger arm than I did. He’s a different kid. I was a bit out of control. Quinn’s got that ‘it’ you want in a quarterback.”

“Coach Dodge has been here and did all these great things,” Ewers added. “He’s a mentor to me and I love being around him. We’re real close and we love each other. We have a lot of respect for one another.”

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks for an open receiver against Colleyville Heritage at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Richard W. Rodriguez Special/ Richard W. Rodriguez

The Natural

In his first varsity game against South Grand Prairie on Aug. 30, Ewers completed 16 of 25 for 168 yards and one TD. He rushed five times for 69 yards and another score.

Efficient night and it would only go up from there.

He threw for 308 yards and two TDs in Week 2’s win over Colleyville Heritage. Ewers has thrown for 300 yards in four of the past five games. He’s averaging 299.5 yards passing this season, 325.8 during the past five.

Ewers has 19 TD passes to one interception. He also has 339 yards rushing and five TDs.

And he’s completing 74.7 percent of his passes.

“Getting some playing time under my belt is giving me confidence and having that confidence in myself and my team has helped a lot,” Ewers said. “These guys have been a big help and I love them.”

“I run my route and the ball is right there in my hands. Our connection is building week by week,” Carroll senior wide receiver Wills Meyer added.

In his first test of the season, Ewers led the Dragons to a 46-34 road win over state-ranked and previously undefeated Denton Guyer on Oct. 4.

Ewers completed 23 of 35 passes for 333 yards and four TDs. He rushed for a career-best 117 yards with two scores.

“The sky’s the limit for us. We love to pass the ball and we have the guys to do it,” said senior wide receiver John Manero, who had a team-high 104 yards receiving vs. Guyer.

“Quinn doesn’t talk a lot, but he’s a magnet,” Dodge added. “Guys gravitate to him and we’re playing good football right now.”

Sophomore Phenom

Carroll will play Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday at Keller ISD Stadium.

The Dragons are averaging over 47 points and 500 yards per game.

“If you’re the quarterback at Southlake Carroll, you have to be a leader. Wherever the quarterback goes, the team goes,” senior tight end and A&M commit Blake Smith said. “Crazy to think he’s a sophomore. He’s only 16, but we’ve been building that chemistry since summer and I’m excited for the future.”

Ewers began the spring season taking snaps for the varsity team, just a few months from playing QB on the junior varsity team in 2018.

Then he led the Dragons to a runner-up finish at the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station over the summer.

“He has a lot of football left, but no matter our age, we all play for each other,” Meyer said. “Quinn is playing lights out right now. He was nervous at first, but once we got it, his talent took over. He’s something special.”

“A lot of times, a sophomore quarterback in 6A might have the talent, but it’s about that confidence, and Quinn’s got it. That confidence is a big reason why he’s going out there and executing,” senior linebacker Preston Forney added. “He’s so composed and naturally gifted. He’s been working hard for a long time.”