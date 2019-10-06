High School Football

Watch as Southlake Carroll hoists Riley Dodge following win over Denton Guyer

Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge looks on from the sidelines during the game against Denton Guyer, Friday night, October 4, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Complex Stadium in Denton, TX.
Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge looks on from the sidelines during the game against Denton Guyer, Friday night, October 4, 2019 played at C.H. Collins Complex Stadium in Denton, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Southlake Carroll, which entered the week ranked No. 8 in the Class 6A state rankings, made the trip to Denton’s CH Collins Complex to face No. 7 Denton Guyer in a battle of unbeatens on Friday night.

Despite a slow start, the Dragons beat the Wildcats 46-34.

Following the win, a win that coach Riley Dodge said was a “statement win” the Dragons celebrated in the locker room.

WATCH HERE:

