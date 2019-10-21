Aledo running back, Oklahoma commit receives honorary Under Armour All-America jersey

Aledo senior running back Jase McClellan, who is a 4-star prospect committed to Oklahoma, was presented with his honorary game jersey on Friday as part of the 2020 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game Selection Tour.

McClellan is one of more than 100 players selected to compete in the 13th annual Under Armour All-America Game.

The 2020 Under Armour All-America Game is Thursday, Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. CT.

McClellan is rated No. 34 in the ESPN 300 ranking of the nation’s top seniors and No. 5 among running backs. He’s also the No. 38 prospect in the nation, No. 7 RB and No. 5 overall in the state, according to 247Sports.

While at Aledo, McClellan has won two state titles, appeared in three state title games and has been voted state title game offensive MVP twice. He’s also been committed to Oklahoma since 2017.

McClellan has over 6,000 yards rushing and 100 TDs in his high school career.