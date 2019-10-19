Mansfield Summit scores late, holds off South Grand Prairie in key District 7-6A tilt

Mansfield Summit quarterback Daiquan Brown hit a wide open Jaelon Travis for a 19-yard touchdown with 6:46 left that proved to be the game winner as the Jaguars held off South Grand Prairie 21-17 in a key District 7-6A football game on Friday night at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl.

“This was District 7-6A at its finest,” said Summit coach Channon Hall. “That’s a good football team in a hostile environment. It says a lot about our kid’s character. They just kept fighting against a good football team.”

Summit (6-1, 3-1) made two key stops after the Travis TD to hold off South Grand Prairie (4-3, 3-1).

The Jaguars allowed one first down, but forced the Warriors to punt with 4:18 left. Then after Summit went three-and-out, SGP took over at the Jags 48 with 2:49 left.

A key sack by Summit’s Kamren Washington helped stall the drive. But a last ditch Hail Mary by Warrior’s quarterback Sean Stegall on fourth and 15 from the Jags 41 was broken up Sean Smith and James Simmons inside the 5-yard line.

Summit was able to run out the clock after that.

Both defenses were superb. Summit allowed SGP 242 total yards, while the Warriors gave up 247 to the Jaguars.

“Swarm and punish, that’s our slogan,” said sophomore defensive back Ahmaad Moses. “We did it for one of our fallen brothers who graduated last year, Cory (LaCoryien Washington), we did it for him.”

Washington was shot in the head in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 13 and is miraculously recovering at a hospital in Fort Worth.

Moses made several tackles at or near the line of scrimmage wrapping up the ankles of SGP runners.

“I’m not a big dude, so I do whatever I have to in order to get the job done,” said Moses. “I just have to slow them down until my people come. Like I said, swarm and punish that’s what we do.”

It was a kicking fest to start as both teams traded punts twice before Summit hit a big play.

Summit quarterback David Hopkins hit Hal Presley down the left sideline for a 47-yard touchdown with 3:34 left in the first quarter to give the Jags a 7-0 lead.

With starting quarterback Kainen McKinney out with an injury, Summit rotated Brown and Hopkins, both sophomores, on every play.

The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by SGP and Calvion Porter jumped on the loose ball for the Jaguars at the Warriors’ 42.

Nine plays later and running back Jaydon Lott darted in from the 2 and Summit led 14-0 with 40 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Lott led the Jags with 82 tough-earned yards on 20 carries.

South finally got on the board late in the second quarter when Stegall and Josh Nicholson connected on a beautiful throw and catch down to the Summit 3-yard line. Javarius Crawford ran it in on the next play to cut the lead to 14-7 at the 4:22 mark.

The Warriors picked up some momentum late in the third quarter when Titus Jackson capped an 8-play, 58-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run.

The SGP defense forced a three and out and marched down the field for a 27-yard Christian Vazquez field goal to take its first lead at 17-14 with 9:25 left in the game.

However, Summit moved the ball from its own 32 in seven plays to set up the game-winning TD pass.

“We made a couple of changes on defense with Xavier Toliver and David Cottrell sitting there in the middle,” said Hall. “We swung Ahmaad Moses, a sophomore, around and moved him closer to the box. Kamren Washington up front, (Lopeti) Tupou, all those guys played their tails off, played together, and got it done.”