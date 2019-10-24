How several dads started a Facebook broadcast and toy drive for Haltom football team

One night three years ago while having a beer and watching the game in a garage, Jack Webb and Chris Hays brainstormed an idea to help the Haltom football team get more exposure.

How about a live broadcast on Facebook?

“The team had just been placed in a district with Abilene and Weatherford, and head coach Jason Tucker decided to play Wichita Falls in a non-district game,” said Webb, who has two sons that played for Haltom. “With many of the Haltom fans unable to make the trips, we went live on Facebook during the games.”

Their first game was at Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex with an iPhone and tripod in the stands.

Hays and Webb did play-by-play and even though it was a windy night, it was a success.

“The district allowed us to start using the radio and from there, we got better,” said Hays, whose son Cole played quarterback at Haltom and graduated in 2017. “We had a lot of trial and error with different cameras, audio equipment until we just bit the bullet and purchased a laptop, headsets and a streaming audio receiver.”

They added on friends Julian Roane, whose son Camden played at Colleyville Heritage and now has a full-ride scholarship at San Diego State, and Joe Villa. One of his sons graduated from Haltom and another is playing on the junior varsity team.

“I just love giving back to the kids and community, and just being apart of the Texas high school football tradition,” Roane said.

Good Reception

After doing their research, the team began to broadcast from the press box. They film the scoreboard and do play-by-play because the UIL doesn’t allow for live plays dung the game.

They’ve been well received by most stadiums with little to no trouble.

“Some locations are better than others, but all have been very welcoming,” Webb said.

“Everyone has been very gracious over the last three years,” Hays added.

The Buffalo Broadcast team volunteers their time and all expenses are out of pocket with a few donations from Moritz Chevrolet, where former Haltom defensive lineman and friend Monte Coon works.

They’re given a truck every season for away games too.

From left to right, Joe Villa, Julian Roane, Jack Webb and Chris Hays make up the Haltom Buffalo Broadcast team.

“Honestly, when we started, we didn’t know it would grow like it has,” Hays said. “But hearing the fans and seeing our numbers increase every week — now we’ll get fans from other teams tuning in and interacting with us.”

Haltom had its best season in program history last year when it went 13-1 and made an appearance in the state quarterfinals. The Buffalos played Amarillo Tascosa in Lubbock.

“They’re great guys that love high school football,” Haltom head coach Jason Tucker said. “They’re very supportive of what we do here at Haltom.”

More than 1,000 people watched the game on Facebook and nearly a year later, the video is up 15,000 views.

“We do need to thank Tucker and Birdville ISD athletic director Chris Feris for allowing us to broadcast each week,” Hays said.

Added Roane, “It’s pretty awesome to see the response from the different viewers from all over. I’m so glad we have been given this opportunity to bring joy to someone’s mom, dad, grandparent and many other friends and family members that aren’t able to make the games.”

Toy Drive

Richland High School opened in 1961 and the original Birdville High School was renamed Haltom, and a rivalry was born.

The schools since have met on the gridiron.

Coon, who graduated from Haltom in 1988, started up a toy drive last season. With the help from a few friends, Coon received nearly 500 toys from both schools. Those toys went to the Community Enrichment Center, a charity in North Richland Hills that helps families in need.

The toys are given away during the holiday season.

“We wanted to help kids in need, those that don’t have anything at Christmas,” said Coon.. “We started to look for a charity and we wanted to stay in the district. We did some research and found the CEC, which does a great job with those families. It’s our way to give back to the community.”

In their second year, the toy drive is during the week of Richland vs. Haltom. The two teams play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birdville FA/AC.

“It’s a big rivalry and past students will come. It’s bigger than homecoming,” Coon said.

Coon and the CEC made videos to help promote the cause. It involves former players from both schools like Richland quarterback JD Krug and Haltom QB Tim Feldman.

With the help of Mortiz Chevrolet and the CEC, trucks are parked outside of the stadium on game day, where people can come and donate a toy. One truck is designated for Richland, one for Haltom.

The Birdville ISD Administration building will have a collection box on site and people can donate at the stadium on Friday starting at 5 p.m. until the end of the game.

Coon said people who don’t even come for the game will drive up and drop off a donation.

“We got 485 toys last year. We make it into a challenge to see which school gets more. Both football coaches are apart of it too. Our goal this year is 1,000 toys,” he said.

Richland (2-5, 2-1 District 3-6A) has dominated the series of late, winning 10 of the past 15 meetings.

Haltom (3-4, 1-2) won in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2012 and snapped a 4-game skid, 52-13 last season.

“We love to support Haltom,” Coon said. “We’re just a few dads that want to have a positive influence on the kids. We’re passionate about football. It’s awesome.”

“We’re a bunch of dads who are great friends and love game nights,” Hays added. “We bring a lot of fun and a different style to the broadcast. We get a lot of support from Tucker, Haltom, Birdville ISD and a lot of other people.”

The Buffalo Broadcast was recognized during a school board meeting last season as well.

“It’s fun and we get to bring the game to those that can’t make it. We all love the game and yes, we like to poke fun at each other,” Villa said. “But I don’t know a better way to spend my Friday night.”