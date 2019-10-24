UIL denies Mount Vernon appeal; players remain ineligible for former Baylor coach Art Briles

In this AP file photo, coach Art Briles watches his football team practice at Mount Vernon High School on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Texas. AP

Two Mount Vernon football players, coached by former Baylor head coach Art Briles, were denied their ineligibility appeal by the UIL during a hearing on Tuesday in Pflugerville.

The state committee voted against 4-1.

“Two student-athletes from Mount Vernon High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous rulings of the district executive committees,” the UIL stated in a press release.

Briles and Mount Vernon (6-1) didn’t have to forfeit any of their wins this season after using two ineligible players, Brock and Cameron Nellor, who moved from Colorado. Both players won’t be allowed to participate in athletics for the rest of the school year.

Mount Vernon started 5-0, but have since gone 1-1 since the initial ruling.

“The District Executive Committee (DEC) for District 7-3A met October 8 and ruled two Mount Vernon students ineligible for changing schools for athletic purposes. Because these students were ruled eligible in a previous DEC hearing, Mount Vernon will not forfeit any football games,” the UIL said in an email back on Oct. 10.

Briles was hired at Mount Vernon in May, three years after being fired from Baylor after a number of his players were accused of sexual assault in a rape scandal. Mount Vernon is 130 miles east of Fort Worth.

Video of the meeting can be found here.