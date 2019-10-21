Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings through October 20, 2019

Charitie Luper (10) with a kill agaisnt Eaton on 10/15/19.

Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Sunday.

*playoff berth

+district champ

3-6A

Weatherford 8-1*

Trinity 8-2*

Central 7-2*

Richland 5-5

Haltom 3-7

Abilene 2-7

LD Bell 0-9

4-6A

Martin 14-0+

Paschal 10-3*

Lamar 10-3*

Arlington 9-4*

Trimble Tech 6-7

North Crowley 4-8

Bowie 4-9

YWLA 2-11

Sam Houston 0-14

5-6A

Byron Nelson 10-1*

Guyer 9-2*

Keller 8-3*

Carroll 8-3*

Eaton 4-7

Timber Creek 3-8

Central 2-9

Fossil Ridge 0-11

6-6A

Flower Mound 11-0*

Marcus 9-2*

Hebron 7-4

Coppell 7-4

Nimitz 5-6

Lewisville 3-8

MacArthur 2-9

Irving 0-11

7-6A

Mansfield 10-1*

Waxahachie 9-2*

Lake Ridge 9-2*

SGP 6-5

DeSoto 5-6

Summit 3-8

Cedar Hill 2-9

Grand Prairie 1-10

8-6A

Pearce 10-1*

Lake Highlands 10-1*

Duncanville 7-4

Richardson 7-4

Skyline 5-6

Berkner 4-7

White 1-10

Molina 0-11

4-5A

Aledo 6-0+

Wylie 3-2*

Cooper 3-3

Rider 2-3

Wichita Falls 0-6

5-5A

Granbury 11-0*

Burleson 10-1*

Legacy 7-4

Everman 5-6

Crowley 5-6

Centennial 5-6

Timberview 1-10

Seguin 0-11

6-5A

Arlington Heights 11-0*

North Side 9-2*

Carter-Riverside 7-4

Eastern Hills 6-5

South Hills 4-7

Wyatt 4-7

Southwest 1-10

Poly 1-10

7-5A

Grapevine 10-1*

Boswell 10-1*

Birdville 8-3

Heritage 6-5

Chisholm Trail 5-6

Saginaw 3-8

Brewer 1-10

Azle 1-10

8-5A

Denton 10-0+

Lake Dallas 7-3*

Northwest 6-3*

The Colony 6-4*

Braswell 2-7

Little Elm 2-7

Ryan 0-9

14-5A

Red Oak 9-0*

Midlothian 7-2*

Joshua 7-3*

Ennis 6-4*

University 2-8

Corsicana 1-8

Cleburne 1-8

9-4A

Kennedale 9-0*

Benbrook 8-2*

Lake Worth 6-3

DHJ 3-6

Castleberry 3-6

Western Hills 3-6

Dunbar 0-10

7-3A

Brock 11-0*

Boyd 9-2*

Peaster 7-4

Tolar 6-5

Paradise 5-6

Millsap 3-8

Breckendridge 2-9

Jacksboro 1-10