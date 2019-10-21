High School Volleyball
Fort Worth area high school volleyball district standings through October 20, 2019
Texas high school volleyball district standings as of Sunday.
If your school isn’t on the list, please make sure MaxPreps is updated.
*playoff berth
+district champ
3-6A
Weatherford 8-1*
Trinity 8-2*
Central 7-2*
Richland 5-5
Haltom 3-7
Abilene 2-7
LD Bell 0-9
4-6A
Martin 14-0+
Paschal 10-3*
Lamar 10-3*
Arlington 9-4*
Trimble Tech 6-7
North Crowley 4-8
Bowie 4-9
YWLA 2-11
Sam Houston 0-14
5-6A
Byron Nelson 10-1*
Guyer 9-2*
Keller 8-3*
Carroll 8-3*
Eaton 4-7
Timber Creek 3-8
Central 2-9
Fossil Ridge 0-11
6-6A
Flower Mound 11-0*
Marcus 9-2*
Hebron 7-4
Coppell 7-4
Nimitz 5-6
Lewisville 3-8
MacArthur 2-9
Irving 0-11
7-6A
Mansfield 10-1*
Waxahachie 9-2*
Lake Ridge 9-2*
SGP 6-5
DeSoto 5-6
Summit 3-8
Cedar Hill 2-9
Grand Prairie 1-10
8-6A
Pearce 10-1*
Lake Highlands 10-1*
Duncanville 7-4
Richardson 7-4
Skyline 5-6
Berkner 4-7
White 1-10
Molina 0-11
4-5A
Aledo 6-0+
Wylie 3-2*
Cooper 3-3
Rider 2-3
Wichita Falls 0-6
5-5A
Granbury 11-0*
Burleson 10-1*
Legacy 7-4
Everman 5-6
Crowley 5-6
Centennial 5-6
Timberview 1-10
Seguin 0-11
6-5A
Arlington Heights 11-0*
North Side 9-2*
Carter-Riverside 7-4
Eastern Hills 6-5
South Hills 4-7
Wyatt 4-7
Southwest 1-10
Poly 1-10
7-5A
Grapevine 10-1*
Boswell 10-1*
Birdville 8-3
Heritage 6-5
Chisholm Trail 5-6
Saginaw 3-8
Brewer 1-10
Azle 1-10
8-5A
Denton 10-0+
Lake Dallas 7-3*
Northwest 6-3*
The Colony 6-4*
Braswell 2-7
Little Elm 2-7
Ryan 0-9
14-5A
Red Oak 9-0*
Midlothian 7-2*
Joshua 7-3*
Ennis 6-4*
University 2-8
Corsicana 1-8
Cleburne 1-8
9-4A
Kennedale 9-0*
Benbrook 8-2*
Lake Worth 6-3
DHJ 3-6
Castleberry 3-6
Western Hills 3-6
Dunbar 0-10
7-3A
Brock 11-0*
Boyd 9-2*
Peaster 7-4
Tolar 6-5
Paradise 5-6
Millsap 3-8
Breckendridge 2-9
Jacksboro 1-10
