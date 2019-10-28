High School Volleyball

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week October 28

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week
Keagan Polk, Carroll: 34 digs, 7 assists vs Keller
Marissa Mckelvey, Grapevine: 25 assists, 16 digs vs Birdville
Kendal King, Paschal: 22 kills, 24 digs vs Lamar
Maya Duckworth, Birdville: Averaged 24 kills, 16 digs in 2 wins
Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson: 22 kills, 32 digs in 2 wins
Lyric Stewart, Lake Ridge: 17 kills, 9 digs, 9 aces vs Mansfield
Mia Smalls, Burleson: 46 assists, 14 digs vs Granbury

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week
Lake Ridge: Defeated Mansfield 3-1 to force 3-way tie for first in 7-6A
Arlington: School record 18 aces in victory over Paschal, force 3-way tie for second in 4-6A
Pearce: Defeated Lake Highlands 3-2 to clinch at least a share of District 8-6A title
Burleson: Defeated Granbury 3-1 to force a tie for first in 5-5A
Plano West: Defeated Prosper 3-0 to force a tie for first in 9-6A
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  