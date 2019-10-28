Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player, team of the week October 28

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth high school volleyball player of the week and team of the week.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW volleyball player of the week Keagan Polk, Carroll: 34 digs, 7 assists vs Keller Marissa Mckelvey, Grapevine: 25 assists, 16 digs vs Birdville Kendal King, Paschal: 22 kills, 24 digs vs Lamar Maya Duckworth, Birdville: Averaged 24 kills, 16 digs in 2 wins Charitie Luper, Byron Nelson: 22 kills, 32 digs in 2 wins Lyric Stewart, Lake Ridge: 17 kills, 9 digs, 9 aces vs Mansfield Mia Smalls, Burleson: 46 assists, 14 digs vs Granbury

Vote for DFW volleyball team of the week Lake Ridge: Defeated Mansfield 3-1 to force 3-way tie for first in 7-6A Arlington: School record 18 aces in victory over Paschal, force 3-way tie for second in 4-6A Pearce: Defeated Lake Highlands 3-2 to clinch at least a share of District 8-6A title Burleson: Defeated Granbury 3-1 to force a tie for first in 5-5A Plano West: Defeated Prosper 3-0 to force a tie for first in 9-6A