Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 4 of 2019 season

Four weeks into the 2019 Texas high school football season and teams are taking shape.

For most schools, it’s on to phase 2, district.

As teams gear up for a district title run and playoff positioning, here’s a look at the Fort Worth area high school football leaders through four weeks in total offense, yards per game, passing, rushing, receiving and scoring.

If you don’t see your school or name, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com. If you don’t update on Max Preps, please email stats every Monday/Tuesday. Thanks!

Offense

Grapevine Faith 1,977

Lake Worth 1,973

Lake Ridge 1,929

Weatherford 1,896

Timberview 1,869

Northwest 1,763

Azle 1,736

Summit 1,694

Nolan Catholic 1,583

Haltom 1,582

Saginaw 1,568

Carroll 1,553

Castleberry 1,508

Lake Country 1,505

Aledo 1,470

Joshua 1,425

All Saints 1,389

Arlington 1,333

Burleson 1,316*

Granbury 1,274

Keller 1,271

Bowie 1,204

Yards Per Game

Carroll 517.7

Grapevine Faith 494.3

Lake Worth 493.3

Aledo 490

Lake Ridge 482.3

Timberview 467.3

Weatherford 467.3

All Saints 463

Arlington 444.3

Northwest 440.8

Azle 434

Burleson 438.7*

Granbury 424.7

Summit 423.5

Keller 423.7

Bowie 401.3

Passing

Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 1,258

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 1,111

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 1,090

Ken Seals, Weatherford 1,070

Landon Gest, Joshua 1,009

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 1,008

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 982

Adam Hill, Haltom 895

Jake Bishop, Aledo 889

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 868

Hamp Fay, All Saints 845

Blake Myers, Burleson 834

Kam Williams, Saginaw 823

Kainen McKinney, Summit 788

Kris Sims, Arlington 779

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 777

Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 729

William Green, Benbrook 709

Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 704

Javon Sewell, Poly 548*

Gavyn White, Keller Central 547

Rushing

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 668

Jacob Lee, Azle 664

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 566

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 562

Cash Jones, Brock 548*

Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 514

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 505

Kyndel Sims, Northwest 504

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 497

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 490

Myion Hicks, Pantego 465

Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 460

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 460

Jaydon Lott, Summit 430

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 424

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 410

Caleb Texada, Grapevine 393

Chris Clayton, South Hills 386

Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 377

Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 369

Connor Brown, Country Day 368

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 366

Jonah Harrison, Pantego 334

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 333

Koby Haynes, Lake Country 327

Braxton Ash, Colleyville Heritage 320

Kenyal Knight, Joshua 317

Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 312

Receiving

Zavion Taylor, Northwest 526

Jace Washington, Haltom 521

Taylor Stone, Joshua 481

Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 442

Charles Brown, Arlington 435

Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 411

Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 376

Jalique Martin, Chisholm Trail 368

Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 364

Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 356

JoJo Earle, Aledo 352

Eric McAlister, Azle 350

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 329

John Manero, Carroll 316

Jaelon Travis, Summit 314

Hilton Harris, Grapevine Faith 308

Money Parks, Aledo 297

Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 279

Points For

Weatherford 208

Burleson 200

Timberview 187

Aledo 183

Crowley 171

Castleberry 169

Grapevine Faith 167

Lake Worth 164

Nolan Catholic 164

Azle 156

Summit 150

Burleson Centennial 143

Lake Country 142

Haltom 138

Cleburne 138

Lake Ridge 137

Carroll 133

Poly 133

Western Hills 129

Pantgeo 124

Arlington 124

FW Christian 123

All Saints 122

SW Christian 120

Northwest 118

Saginaw 117

Lamar 114

Granbury 112

Points Per Game

Aledo 61

Weatherford 52

Burleson 50

Timberview 46.8

Cleburne 46

Carroll 44.3

Crowley 42.8

Castleberry 42.5

Grapevine Faith 41.8

Arlington 41.3

Nolan Catholic 41

Lake Worth 41

All Saints 40.7

Azle 39

Lamar 38

Summit 37.5

Granbury 37.3

Points Against

Lamar 36

Carroll 36

Keller 40

Brock 45

Eaton 45

Grapevine Faith 53

Crowley 54

Summit 55

Western Hills 57

Trinity 60

Nolan Catholic 61

Cleburne 70

Arlington 70

Everman 71

Martin 73

Points Allowed Per Game

Brock 11.3

Carroll 12

Lamar 12

Grapevine Faith 13.3

Keller 13.3

Crowley 13.5

Summit 13.8

Western Hills 14.3

Eaton 15

Trinity 15

Nolan Catholic 15.3

Everman 17.8