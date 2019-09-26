High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 4 of 2019 season
Four weeks into the 2019 Texas high school football season and teams are taking shape.
For most schools, it’s on to phase 2, district.
As teams gear up for a district title run and playoff positioning, here’s a look at the Fort Worth area high school football leaders through four weeks in total offense, yards per game, passing, rushing, receiving and scoring.
If you don’t see your school or name, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com. If you don’t update on Max Preps, please email stats every Monday/Tuesday. Thanks!
Offense
Grapevine Faith 1,977
Lake Worth 1,973
Lake Ridge 1,929
Weatherford 1,896
Timberview 1,869
Northwest 1,763
Azle 1,736
Summit 1,694
Nolan Catholic 1,583
Haltom 1,582
Saginaw 1,568
Carroll 1,553
Castleberry 1,508
Lake Country 1,505
Aledo 1,470
Joshua 1,425
All Saints 1,389
Arlington 1,333
Burleson 1,316*
Granbury 1,274
Keller 1,271
Bowie 1,204
Yards Per Game
Carroll 517.7
Grapevine Faith 494.3
Lake Worth 493.3
Aledo 490
Lake Ridge 482.3
Timberview 467.3
Weatherford 467.3
All Saints 463
Arlington 444.3
Northwest 440.8
Azle 434
Burleson 438.7*
Granbury 424.7
Summit 423.5
Keller 423.7
Bowie 401.3
Passing
Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 1,258
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 1,111
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 1,090
Ken Seals, Weatherford 1,070
Landon Gest, Joshua 1,009
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 1,008
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 982
Adam Hill, Haltom 895
Hamp Fay, All Saints 845
Blake Myers, Burleson 834
Kainen McKinney, Summit 788
Kris Sims, Arlington 779
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 777
Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 729
William Green, Benbrook 709
Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 704
Javon Sewell, Poly 548*
Gavyn White, Keller Central 547
Rushing
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 668
Jacob Lee, Azle 664
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 562
Cash Jones, Brock 548*
Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 514
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 505
Kyndel Sims, Northwest 504
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 497
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 490
Myion Hicks, Pantego 465
Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 460
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 460
Jaydon Lott, Summit 430
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 424
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 410
Caleb Texada, Grapevine 393
Chris Clayton, South Hills 386
Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 377
Kenneth Cormier, Haltom 369
Connor Brown, Country Day 368
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 366
Jonah Harrison, Pantego 334
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 333
Koby Haynes, Lake Country 327
Braxton Ash, Colleyville Heritage 320
Kenyal Knight, Joshua 317
Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 312
Receiving
Zavion Taylor, Northwest 526
Jace Washington, Haltom 521
Taylor Stone, Joshua 481
Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 442
Charles Brown, Arlington 435
Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 411
Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 376
Jalique Martin, Chisholm Trail 368
Lonnie Adams, Castleberry 364
Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 356
JoJo Earle, Aledo 352
Eric McAlister, Azle 350
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 329
John Manero, Carroll 316
Jaelon Travis, Summit 314
Hilton Harris, Grapevine Faith 308
Money Parks, Aledo 297
Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 279
Points For
Weatherford 208
Burleson 200
Timberview 187
Aledo 183
Crowley 171
Castleberry 169
Grapevine Faith 167
Lake Worth 164
Nolan Catholic 164
Azle 156
Summit 150
Burleson Centennial 143
Lake Country 142
Haltom 138
Cleburne 138
Lake Ridge 137
Carroll 133
Poly 133
Western Hills 129
Pantgeo 124
Arlington 124
FW Christian 123
All Saints 122
SW Christian 120
Northwest 118
Saginaw 117
Lamar 114
Granbury 112
Points Per Game
Aledo 61
Weatherford 52
Burleson 50
Timberview 46.8
Cleburne 46
Carroll 44.3
Crowley 42.8
Castleberry 42.5
Grapevine Faith 41.8
Arlington 41.3
Nolan Catholic 41
Lake Worth 41
All Saints 40.7
Azle 39
Lamar 38
Summit 37.5
Granbury 37.3
Points Against
Lamar 36
Carroll 36
Keller 40
Brock 45
Eaton 45
Grapevine Faith 53
Crowley 54
Summit 55
Western Hills 57
Trinity 60
Nolan Catholic 61
Cleburne 70
Arlington 70
Everman 71
Martin 73
Points Allowed Per Game
Brock 11.3
Carroll 12
Lamar 12
Grapevine Faith 13.3
Keller 13.3
Crowley 13.5
Summit 13.8
Western Hills 14.3
Eaton 15
Trinity 15
Nolan Catholic 15.3
Everman 17.8
