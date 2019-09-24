High School Football
DFW Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings: Duncanville, Allen continue to lead
Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 4-0 in Week 4 and which suffered a loss.
Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 5:
1. Duncanville (3-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat St. John’s (Washington D.C.) in Week 3. Next game vs. Berkner.
2. Allen (4-0), Previous (2): The Eagles stayed undefeated with win over Plano. Next game vs. McKinney.
3. Denton Guyer (3-0), Previous (3): The Wildcats beat North Crowley 55-7 in Week 3. Next game vs. Keller Central.
4. Southlake Carroll (3-0), Previous (4): The Dragons defeated Permian in Week 3. Next game vs. Keller.
5. Rockwall (3-1), Previous (5): The Yellowjackets took down Martin 45-38. Next game vs. Longview.
6. DeSoto (4-0), Previous (7): The Eagles routed Waxahachie 55-12. Next game vs. Lake Ridge
7. Arlington (3-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Mesquite Horn. Next game vs. Trimble Tech.
8. Euless Trinity (4-0), Previous (9): The Trojans beat John Tyler. Next game vs. LD Bell.
9. Prosper (4-0), Previous (N/A): The Eagles routed McKinney. Next game vs. Plano East.
10. Arlington Martin (2-1), Previous (8): The Warriors lost to Rockwall. Next game vs. Lamar.
On the fence: Keller Central, Lamar, Cedar Hill
