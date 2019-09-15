Paul goes off for four TDs in Keller Central’s victory over Little Elm in non-district play

Keller Central running back Andrew Paul (30) is stopped short of the goal line by Little Elm linebacker Jonas Garrett (8), defensive back Andrew Bishop (17) and tight end/linebacker Tristen Bagby (25) during the first half of a high school football game at KISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Paul scored on the ensuing play. Central led 20-6 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Keller Central running back Andrew Paul rushed for 140 yards on 22 carries and scored four times as the Chargers downed Little Elm 33-16 in a non-district football game Saturday night at Keller ISD Stadium.

Little Elm (1-2) pulled to within 20-9 on a 38 yard Tyler Tipton field goal with 8:31 left in the third quarter, but Paul’s two second half scores put the game out of reach.

Central (3-0) got a blocked punt by Colton David to set up a 4-yard scored by Paul midway through the third quarter. Paul’s 40-yard scamper to the end zone with 7:26 left put the game out of reach at 33-9.

The Chargers’ defense limited Little Elm to 94 rushing yards on 34 carries and the Central secondary only allowed 12 completions out of 40 attempts by the Lobos.

Central linebackers C.J. Garnett and Kyle McIver were everywhere, creating havoc for the Little Elm offense.

The teams traded punts to start, but Central return man, and four-star Oklahoma commit, D.J. Graham returned Little Elm’s punt 23 yards from the Chargers 47 yard line to the Lobos 30.

Five plays later Paul darted up the middle for a 7-yard score to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 4:00 left in the first quarter.

An interception by McIver at the Little Elm 48 set up the Charger’s second score. McIver and Garnett collided on the play which made it look like they both had the ball, but Garnett was shaken up on the play and remained on the turf briefly.

Paul took over from there carrying five times on the drive for 20 yards, capping the series with a 1-yard TD plunge. Central led 13-0, after the point after try failed, at the 9:07 mark of the second quarter.

Little Elm answered with a 12-play 55 yard drive. Vashawn Thomas made a great catch in the back of the end zone off a perfect pass from John Mateer and the Lobos cut the lead to 13-6 with 4:10 left in the half.

Central quarterback Gavyn White took over from there leading the Chargers 88 yards to a score just before halftime.

White completed five of six passes on the drive and hit Landon Walker with a 19-yard touchdown. The throw and catch was a thing of beauty with Walker leaping up over a defender to grab the ball.

Little Elm threatened at the end of the first half, but an interception by Central’s Justin Garrett at the goal line halted the drive allowing the Chargers to take a 20-6 lead into the locker room at the break.

White was an efficient 10 of 19 through the air for 121 yards and one score. Walker had five catches for 64 yards to lead Centra.