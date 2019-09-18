High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 3 of 2019 season
Three weeks into the 2019 Texas high school football season and teams are taking shape.
For most schools, it’s on to phase 2, district.
As teams gear up for a district title run and playoff positioning, here’s a look at the Fort Worth area high school football leaders through three weeks in total offense, yards per game, passing, rushing, receiving and scoring.
If you don’t see your school or name, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com. If you don’t update on Max Preps, please email stats every Monday/Tuesday. Thanks!
Offense
Lake Ridge 1,557
Carroll 1,553
Aledo 1,470
Northwest 1,440
Summit 1,424
Lake Country 1,378
Lake Worth 1,362
Azle 1,319
Burleson 1,316
Granbury 1,274
Keller 1,271
Saginaw 1,233
Joshua 1,231
Bowie 1,204
Yards Per Game
Lake Ridge 519
Carroll 517.7
Timberview 498.7
Aledo 490
Northwest 480
Summit 474.7
Weatherford 474.3
Lake Country 459.3
Lake Worth 454
Azle 439.7
Burleson 438.7
Granbury 424.7
Keller 423.7
Saginaw 411
Joshua 410.3
Bowie 401.3
Passing
Landon Gest, Joshua 889
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 880
Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 859
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 849
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 747
Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 704
Adam Hill, Haltom 702
Hamp Fay, All Saints 640
Blake Myers, Burleson 628
Kainen McKinney, Summit 604
Javon Sewell, Poly 548
Gavyn White, Keller Central 547
Rushing
Cash Jones, Brock 548
Jacob Lee, Azle 524
Kyndel Sims, Northwest 462
Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 460
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 452
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 424
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 410
Jaydon Lott, Summit 380
Myion Hicks, Pantego 378
Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 377
Jason Garcia, Castleberry 344
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 342
Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 333
Koby Haynes, Lake Country 327
Braxton Ash, Colleyville Heritage 320
Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 312
Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 310
Chris Clayton, South Hills 306
Receiving
Zavion Taylor, Northwest 463
Taylor Stone, Joshua 442
Jace Washington, Haltom 422
Jalique Martin, Chisholm Trail 368
Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 356
JoJo Earle, Aledo 352
Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 341
John Manero, Carroll 316
Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 306
Money Parks, Aledo 297
Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 280
Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 279
Dez Forrest, Weatherford 277
Eric McAlister, Azle 275
Jaelon Travis, Summit 273
Points For
Aledo 183
Weatherford 148
Nolan Catholic 143
Timberview 137
Burleson 135
Lake Country 135
Carroll 133
Lake Worth 129
Poly 126
Western Hills 126
Summit 122
Castleberry 121
Lake Ridge 121
Crowley 119
Grapevine Faith 118
Burleson Centennial 117
Granbury 112
Northwest 112
Azle 108
Points Per Game
Aledo 61
Weatherford 49.3
Cleburne 48.5
Nolan Catholic 47.7
Timberview 45.7
Burleson 45
Lake Country 45
Carroll 44.3
Lake Worth 43
Poly 42
Western Hills 42
Summit 40.7
Lake Ridge 40.3
Castleberry 40.3
Crowley 39.7
Grapevine Faith 39.3
Burleson Centennial 39
Arlington 38
Granbury 37.3
Northwest 37.3
Points Against
Lamar 27
Martin 28
Summit 34
Arlington 35
Grapevine Faith 35
Carroll 36
Western Hills 36
Brock 38
Keller 40
Crowley 40
Cleburne 41
Eaton 45
Everman 45
Nolan Catholic 47
Poly 48
Points Allowed Per Game
Summit 11.3
Grapevine Faith 11.7
Carroll 12
Western Hills 12
Brock 12.7
Keller 13.3
Crowley 13.3
Lamar 13.5
Martin 14
Eaton 15
Everman 15
Nolan Catholic 15.7
Poly 16
Trinity 16.7
Arlington 17.5
