Fort Worth area high school football statistical leaders through Week 3 of 2019 season

Three weeks into the 2019 Texas high school football season and teams are taking shape.

For most schools, it’s on to phase 2, district.

As teams gear up for a district title run and playoff positioning, here’s a look at the Fort Worth area high school football leaders through three weeks in total offense, yards per game, passing, rushing, receiving and scoring.

If you don't see your school or name, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com. If you don't update on Max Preps, please email stats every Monday/Tuesday.

Offense

Lake Ridge 1,557

Carroll 1,553

Timberview 1,496

Aledo 1,470

Northwest 1,440

Summit 1,424

Lake Country 1,378

Lake Worth 1,362

Azle 1,319

Burleson 1,316

Granbury 1,274

Keller 1,271

Saginaw 1,233

Joshua 1,231

Bowie 1,204

Yards Per Game

Lake Ridge 519

Carroll 517.7

Timberview 498.7

Aledo 490

Northwest 480

Summit 474.7

Weatherford 474.3

Lake Country 459.3

Lake Worth 454

Azle 439.7

Burleson 438.7

Granbury 424.7

Keller 423.7

Saginaw 411

Joshua 410.3

Bowie 401.3

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers looks for an open receiver against Colleyville Heritage at a high school football game in Colleyville, TX Friday, September 6, 2019. (Special to the Star-Telegram/ Richard W. Rodriguez) Richard W. Rodriguez Special/ Richard W. Rodriguez

Passing

Jake Bishop, Aledo 889

Landon Gest, Joshua 889

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 880

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 868

Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 859

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 849

Ken Seals, Weatherford 832

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 747

Mason Brewer, Grace Prep 704

Adam Hill, Haltom 702

Hamp Fay, All Saints 640

Blake Myers, Burleson 628

Kainen McKinney, Summit 604

Kam Williams, Saginaw 601

Javon Sewell, Poly 548

Gavyn White, Keller Central 547

Rushing

Cash Jones, Brock 548

Jacob Lee, Azle 524

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 485

Kyndel Sims, Northwest 462

Brant Ahlfinger, Oakridge 460

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 452

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 424

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 410

Jaydon Lott, Summit 380

Myion Hicks, Pantego 378

Exzavier Thomas, Sam Houston 377

Jason Garcia, Castleberry 344

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 342

Laderrious Mixon, Birdville 333

Koby Haynes, Lake Country 327

Braxton Ash, Colleyville Heritage 320

Kam Kimble, Lake Worth 312

Drew Aguillon, Castleberry 310

Chris Clayton, South Hills 306

Azle’s Jacob Lee (3) lunges into the end zone for a first half touchdown, with Grapevine’s Jacob Shimkus (8) defending. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019. David Kent Special

Receiving

Zavion Taylor, Northwest 463

Taylor Stone, Joshua 442

Jace Washington, Haltom 422

Jalique Martin, Chisholm Trail 368

Keylan Johnson, Lake Ridge 356

JoJo Earle, Aledo 352

Demetrio Brown, Benbrook 341

John Manero, Carroll 316

Blayne Taylor, Saginaw 306

Money Parks, Aledo 297

Tameron Derrough, Lake Ridge 280

Jimmy Valsin, Bowie 279

Dez Forrest, Weatherford 277

Eric McAlister, Azle 275

Jaelon Travis, Summit 273

Texan senior #2 Zavion Taylor sprinting down the field.

Points For

Aledo 183

Weatherford 148

Nolan Catholic 143

Timberview 137

Burleson 135

Lake Country 135

Carroll 133

Lake Worth 129

Poly 126

Western Hills 126

Summit 122

Castleberry 121

Lake Ridge 121

Crowley 119

Grapevine Faith 118

Burleson Centennial 117

Granbury 112

Northwest 112

Azle 108

Points Per Game

Aledo 61

Weatherford 49.3

Cleburne 48.5

Nolan Catholic 47.7

Timberview 45.7

Burleson 45

Lake Country 45

Carroll 44.3

Lake Worth 43

Poly 42

Western Hills 42

Summit 40.7

Lake Ridge 40.3

Castleberry 40.3

Crowley 39.7

Grapevine Faith 39.3

Burleson Centennial 39

Arlington 38

Granbury 37.3

Northwest 37.3

The Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings walk down the steps to face the Celina Bobcats, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Points Against

Lamar 27

Martin 28

Summit 34

Arlington 35

Grapevine Faith 35

Carroll 36

Western Hills 36

Brock 38

Keller 40

Crowley 40

Cleburne 41

Eaton 45

Everman 45

Nolan Catholic 47

Poly 48

Points Allowed Per Game

Summit 11.3

Grapevine Faith 11.7

Carroll 12

Western Hills 12

Brock 12.7

Keller 13.3

Crowley 13.3

Lamar 13.5

Martin 14

Eaton 15

Everman 15

Nolan Catholic 15.7

Poly 16

Trinity 16.7

Arlington 17.5