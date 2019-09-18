Picking out the Top 10 Week 4 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 5 with a 4-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 4 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 4 games in DFW:

1. Martin vs. Rockwall

7:30 p.m. Friday (Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium)

Martin, ranked No. 8 in the latest DFW area 6A rankings, is coming off two impressive wins to start the season with an upset over state preseason 6A No. 3 Lake Travis and then Hebron in Week 2. The Warriors were on a bye last week.

After the Warriors started last season 0-3, they look to match 2017’s 3-0 record. Rockwall, No. 5, won the only meeting vs. Martin, last year 73-32. The Yellowjackets have scored at least 50 points in all three games.

2. Red Oak vs. South Oak Cliff

7:30 p.m. Friday (Kincaide Stadium)

SOC enters this week ranked in the area and in the state. The Golden Bears are No. 10 in the 5A area rankings and No. 8 in the state 5A Division 2 rankings. SOC won games against Skyline and Wilmer-Hutchins while losing to 6A No. 1 Duncanville.

Red Oak has scored 172 points in three games and is averaging over 70 points the past two weeks.

3. Parish Episcopal at All Saints

7 p.m. Friday

Both teams are 2-0. Parish upset Trinity Cedar Hill to begin its season and top recruit quarterback Preston Stone ran in the game-winning TD in overtime. All Saints is coming off a win over Boerne Geneva. QB Hamp Fay threw for 310 yards and 7 TDs.

4. Rockwall-Heath vs. McKinney North

7 p.m. Thursday (McKinney ISD Stadium)

The Hawks remain undefeated through three weeks while North enters with a 2-1 record. Heath is coming off a 47-18 win over Richland and also beat Timber Creek and Wylie (in double overtime).

North suffered its first lost to Wakeland in Week 3, but the Bulldogs are averaging 50 points per game.

5. Grandview at Malakoff

7:30 p.m. Friday

100 miles from DFW Airport is Malakoff and Friday night features a rematch of last year’s 3A Division 1 state title game which Grandview won its first football state championship.

Grandview won both matchups in 2018, 28-7 and 35-21. Both teams are 3-0.

6. The Woodlands Christian at Lake Country Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

Both teams enter Week 3 with identical 3-0 records. The Woodlands is outscoring opponents 151-16. The Warriors are averaging 339 yards per game. They’ve recorded 14 sacks and five interceptions.

The Eagles, who reached the TAPPS Division 4 state title game in 2018, are outscoring opponents 135-61.

7. Lebanon Trail vs. Frisco

7 p.m. Friday (Ford Center, The Star)

It’s the 2-1 Trail Blazers against the 3-0 Raccoons. Frisco is averaging over 40 points per game and coming off a 33-28 Week 3 win over Braswell. Lebanon Trail has won two games after going 1-9 during its first year in 2018. Its averaging 411 yards per game.

8. North Forney at Ennis

7:30 p.m. Friday

Ennis won last year’s matchup 38-14. The Lions are averaging 34 points per game with wins over Waxahachie and Kaufman. North Forney is 3-0 with wins over Frisco Heritage, Wylie East and Forney.

The Falcons are outscoring opponents 158-41.

9. Benbrook at Anna

7 p.m. Friday

Anna won last year’s matchup 24-21. Both teams are 2-1. Benbrook is coming off a 28-27 win over Krum in Week 3 while Anna has won two straight including 35-19 over Van Alstyne in Week 3.

10. Stephenville vs. Midlothian Heritage

7:30 p.m. Friday (Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium)

Stephenville is 2-1 while Heritage is 1-2. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 34-0 over Abilene Wylie. The Jaguars lost to Decatur last week. Heritage won last year’s matchup 26-21.

5 Others

SGP vs. Lake Ridge

Braswell vs. Memorial

Mesquite vs LD Bell

Garland vs. South Garland

Northwest vs. Sherman