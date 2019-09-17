The week that was in high school football around DFW in Week 3; The Colony shines on offense

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 3, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

Top Game

The Colony 55, Byron Nelson 51

Christian Gonzalez’s 21-yard touchdown pass from Mikey Harrington with 1 second left gave the Cougars a thrilling victory over the Bobcats at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Both teams combined for over 1,100 yards. Harrington threw for 460 yards on 33 of 38 passing and 6 TDs. Gonzalez, who is committed to Purdue, had 10 catches for 153 yards and 2 TDs.

The Bobcats led 21-13 after the opening quarter and 38-26 at intermission, but the Cougars held them to seven third quarter points and six in the fourth. Gonzalez gave The Colony a 48-45 early in the fourth and Byron Nelson went back in front 51-48 with 40 seconds left when Maxwell Modeste scored on a 20-yard TD run.

Modeste led Byron Nelson with over 200 yards rushing and 4 TDs.

Biggest Upset

Timberview 64, Lake Ridge 31

Having played Oklahoma state champ Bixby and Texas power Lake Travis, Timberview’s schedule was one of the toughest in the state. Lake Ridge came in 2-0 and ranked in the top 10 of the area’s 6A rankings.

Not that Timberview beat Lake Ridge, but it’s how the Wolves did it.

The Wolves doubled up the Eagles and posted 15 or more points in three of four quarters.

They led 16-7 after the opening quarter and 37-17 at the break.

Timberview outrushed Lake Ridge 278-107.

Best Individual Performance

We’ll chalk this one up to three different quarterbacks that accounted for 7 TDs in Week 3: Mikey Harrington, Hamp Fay and Braylon Braxton. Harrington accounted for 488 yards total offense with 6 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. Fort Worth All Saints’ Fay had all his 7 TDs through the air and passed for 310 yards vs. Boerne Geneva.

Braxton, from Frisco Independence accounted for 377 yards and 7 TDs against Denton.

Best Play

We mentioned The Colony’s game-winning TD with 1 second left so here it is...