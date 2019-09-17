DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Grandview, Nolan rising

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 3-0 in Week 3 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 4:

1. Argyle (3-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Tyler Chapel Hill. Next game vs. Liberty-Eylau (9/27)

2. Decatur (3-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Midlothian Heritage. Next game vs. Graham

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

3. Grandview (3-0), Previous (4): The Zebras beat Venus. Next game vs. Malakoff

4. Nolan Catholic (3-0), Previous (6): The Vikings defeated Celina 27-12. Next game vs. Eastern Hills

5. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-1), Previous (5): The Falcons lost to DeSoto. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian

6. Dallas Bishop Lynch (2-1), Previous (8): The Friars defeated Frisco Centennial. Next game vs. Wyatt

7. Parish Episcopal (2-0), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Grace Community. Next game vs. FW All Saints

8. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1), Previous (10): The Tigers beat Legacy School. Next game vs. Melissa

9. Midlothian Heritage (1-2), Previous (3): The Jaguars lost to Decatur. Next game vs. Stephenville

10. Pottsboro (3-0), Previous (N/A): The Cardinals beat Muenster 39-12. Next game vs. Aubrey

On the fence: Godley, Grapevine Faith, Carrollton Ranchview