DFW Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings: Grandview, Nolan rising

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 for Week 4:
1. Argyle (3-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Tyler Chapel Hill. Next game vs. Liberty-Eylau (9/27)
2. Decatur (3-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Midlothian Heritage. Next game vs. Graham
3. Grandview (3-0), Previous (4): The Zebras beat Venus. Next game vs. Malakoff
4. Nolan Catholic (3-0), Previous (6): The Vikings defeated Celina 27-12. Next game vs. Eastern Hills
5. Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-1), Previous (5): The Falcons lost to DeSoto. Next game vs. Cornerstone Christian
6. Dallas Bishop Lynch (2-1), Previous (8): The Friars defeated Frisco Centennial. Next game vs. Wyatt
7. Parish Episcopal (2-0), Previous (9): The Panthers beat Grace Community. Next game vs. FW All Saints
8. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1), Previous (10): The Tigers beat Legacy School. Next game vs. Melissa
9. Midlothian Heritage (1-2), Previous (3): The Jaguars lost to Decatur. Next game vs. Stephenville
10. Pottsboro (3-0), Previous (N/A): The Cardinals beat Muenster 39-12. Next game vs. Aubrey
On the fence: Godley, Grapevine Faith, Carrollton Ranchview
