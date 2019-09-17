High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 3; TAPPS teams lead in total yards

Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s

Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. By
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 3 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

All Saints 622

Grapevine Faith 612

Carroll 599

Aledo 556

Burleson Centennial 504

Azle 499

Summit 497

Coll. Covenant 484

Byron Nelson 474

Poly 469

Mansfield 466

Birdville 454

Pantego 451

Weatherford 446

Haltom 434

Timberview 433

Burleson 422

Grapevine 402

North Side 399

Keller 397

Bowie 395

Eaton 393

DEFENSE

Poly 22

Western Hills 23

Eaton 94

Southwest 132

Carroll 143

Lake Country 162

Everman 176

Mansfield 194

Kennedale Fellowship 210

Trinity 227

Summit 239

Nolan Catholic 244

North Side 245

Carter-Riverside 247

PASSING

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 364

Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 316

Hamp Fay, All Saints 310

Adam Hill, Haltom 301

Jake Bishop, Aledo 294

Ken Seals, Weatherford 276

Ja’von Sewell, Poly 250

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 228

Drey Owen, Azle 226

Stone Earle, Birdville 225

Ethan McBrayer, Godley 217

Isaak Rosales, North Side 214

Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 202

Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 201

Austin Ahmad, Northwest 198

Hudson White, Byron Nelson 198

RUSHING

Kolby Bartlett, Godley 236

Jacob Lee, Azle 233

Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 225

Maxwell Modeste, Byron Nelson 213

Myion Hicks, Pantego 205

Jase McClellan, Aledo 192

Caleb Texada, Northwest 191

Connor Brown, Country Day 175

Jaydon Lott, Summit 169

Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 166

Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 166

Caleb Lewis, Burleson 163

Hayden Whites, Lake Country 162

Damarye Walker, Birdville 162

Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 160

Marsaillus Sims, Bowie 152

Kainen McKinney, Summit 148

Traylon Brown, Poly 144

Andrew Paul, Keller Central 140

Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 139

Jonah Harrison, Pantego 139

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 137

Juan Davis, Everman 137

Zechariah Moore, Trinity 133

Kenyal Knight, Joshua 132

Kyndel Sims, Northwest 131

RECEIVING

Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 192

Jace Washington, Haltom 178

JoJo Earle, Aledo 162

Brandon Chatman, Nolan Catholic 154

Michael Delotto, Temple Christian 142

CJ Nelson, Richland 131

John Manero, Carroll 123

Austin Scheets, Coll. Covenant 120

GP Massey, Paschal 117

Lex Bouvcalt, Grapevine Faith 114

Anthony Phenix, Poly 114

Zavion Taylor, Northwest 110

