Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 3; TAPPS teams lead in total yards
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 3 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
OFFENSE
All Saints 622
Grapevine Faith 612
Carroll 599
Aledo 556
Burleson Centennial 504
Azle 499
Summit 497
Coll. Covenant 484
Byron Nelson 474
Poly 469
Mansfield 466
Birdville 454
Pantego 451
Weatherford 446
Haltom 434
Timberview 433
Burleson 422
Grapevine 402
North Side 399
Keller 397
Bowie 395
Eaton 393
DEFENSE
Poly 22
Western Hills 23
Eaton 94
Southwest 132
Carroll 143
Lake Country 162
Everman 176
Mansfield 194
Kennedale Fellowship 210
Trinity 227
Summit 239
Nolan Catholic 244
North Side 245
Carter-Riverside 247
PASSING
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 364
Deuce Hogan, Grapevine Faith 316
Hamp Fay, All Saints 310
Adam Hill, Haltom 301
Jake Bishop, Aledo 294
Ken Seals, Weatherford 276
Ja’von Sewell, Poly 250
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 228
Drey Owen, Azle 226
Stone Earle, Birdville 225
Ethan McBrayer, Godley 217
Isaak Rosales, North Side 214
Caleb Welch, Lake Worth 202
Jimmy Taylor, Nolan Catholic 201
Austin Ahmad, Northwest 198
Hudson White, Byron Nelson 198
RUSHING
Kolby Bartlett, Godley 236
Jacob Lee, Azle 233
Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith 225
Maxwell Modeste, Byron Nelson 213
Myion Hicks, Pantego 205
Jase McClellan, Aledo 192
Caleb Texada, Northwest 191
Connor Brown, Country Day 175
Jaydon Lott, Summit 169
Enoch Ntchobo, Keller 166
Emeka Megwa, Nolan Catholic 166
Caleb Lewis, Burleson 163
Hayden Whites, Lake Country 162
Damarye Walker, Birdville 162
Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 160
Marsaillus Sims, Bowie 152
Kainen McKinney, Summit 148
Traylon Brown, Poly 144
Andrew Paul, Keller Central 140
Jaylon Jackson, Burleson Centennial 139
Jonah Harrison, Pantego 139
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 137
Juan Davis, Everman 137
Zechariah Moore, Trinity 133
Kenyal Knight, Joshua 132
Kyndel Sims, Northwest 131
RECEIVING
Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 192
Jace Washington, Haltom 178
JoJo Earle, Aledo 162
Brandon Chatman, Nolan Catholic 154
Michael Delotto, Temple Christian 142
CJ Nelson, Richland 131
John Manero, Carroll 123
Austin Scheets, Coll. Covenant 120
GP Massey, Paschal 117
Lex Bouvcalt, Grapevine Faith 114
Anthony Phenix, Poly 114
Zavion Taylor, Northwest 110
