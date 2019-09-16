PHOTOS: Duncanville takes down St. John’s (D.C.) in battle of national powers

The Duncanville Panthers running onto the field.
Panther running back #12 Suavevion Persley, moving down the field with the ball.
Panther quarterback #3 Ja’Quinden Jackson back to throw.
Duncanville defensive back Ennis Rakestraw jr., keeps his eyes locked on St. John’s reciever #1 Rakim Jarrett.
#1 Trysten Smith and injured senior #7 Jermel Byrant celebrating after Smith scored the first touchdown of the game.
#1 Trysten Smith caelebrating after scoring the first touchdown of the game.
#1 Trysten Smith sees the opening to score the first touchdown of the game for Duncaville.
Duncanville’s wide reciever #13 trying to shake a tackle, stiff arming #10 Xavier Terry.
Duncanville raising their helemts at the end of the National Anthem.
#1 Trysten Smith, breaking free from #31 Christian Smith, and on to score another touchdown for the Panthers.
Duncanville wide reciever #13 Roderick Daniels sprinting down the field trying to out maneuver defeders.
St John’s reciever #1 Jarrett Rakim preparing to make the catch.
Duncanville wide reciever #13 Roderick Daniels celebrates with his coach after scoring the Panthers second touchdown of the game.
#88 Rashad Hood, trying to tackle #5, Jamar Curtis, for Duncanville.
Duncanville quarterback #3 Ja’Quinden Jackson passing the ball.
Duncanville quarterback #3 Ja’Quinden Jackson with the keeper.
St. John’s running back #3 brought down by #10 Kevon Ivy.
Duncanville wide reciever #13 Roderick Daniels celebrates with his coach after scoring the Panthers second touchdown of the game.