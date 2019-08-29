Survey: Who are the best TXHSFB players of all-time as UIL celebrates 100 years

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

The 2019 Texas high school football season marks the 100th year anniversary for UIL state title games and what better way to kick off a new year than to see the best players of all-time.

As the season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which players are the best all-time among Dallas-Fort Worth student-athletes, coaches and members of the media.

We surveyed 36 people across the Metroplex. It was close, but Aledo’s Johnathan Gray edged out Allen’s Kyler Murray and the late Midland Lee great Cedric Benson 6-5.

Cedar Hill’s Will Cole and Southlake Carroll’s Chase Daniel also received more than one vote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are the results:

Bralon Addison, Fort Bend Hightower

Casey Printers, DeSoto

Cedric Benson, Midland Lee (5 votes)

Chase Daniel, Southlake Carroll (2 votes)

Chris Williams, Abilene

Curtis Luper, Sherman

Darius White, Fort Worth Dunbar

Dez Bryant, Lufkin

Earl Campbell, John Tyler

Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy

Jerrod Heard, Denton Guyer

Jesse Armstead, Dallas Carter

Johnathan Gray, Aledo (6 votes)

Kyler Murray, Allen (5 votes)

Lance Dunbar, Haltom

Myles Garrett, Arlington Martin

Quan Cosby, Mart

Reggie McNeal, Lufkin

Robert Griffin, Copperas Cove

Wes Harris, Aledo

Will Cole, Cedar Hill (2 votes)

</div> </p>