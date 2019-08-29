High School Football
Survey: Who are the best TXHSFB players of all-time as UIL celebrates 100 years
The 2019 Texas high school football season marks the 100th year anniversary for UIL state title games and what better way to kick off a new year than to see the best players of all-time.
As the season begins on Thursday, we thought it would be a fun idea to see which players are the best all-time among Dallas-Fort Worth student-athletes, coaches and members of the media.
We surveyed 36 people across the Metroplex. It was close, but Aledo’s Johnathan Gray edged out Allen’s Kyler Murray and the late Midland Lee great Cedric Benson 6-5.
Cedar Hill’s Will Cole and Southlake Carroll’s Chase Daniel also received more than one vote.
Here are the results:
Bralon Addison, Fort Bend Hightower
Casey Printers, DeSoto
Cedric Benson, Midland Lee (5 votes)
Chase Daniel, Southlake Carroll (2 votes)
Chris Williams, Abilene
Curtis Luper, Sherman
Darius White, Fort Worth Dunbar
Dez Bryant, Lufkin
Earl Campbell, John Tyler
Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy
Jerrod Heard, Denton Guyer
Jesse Armstead, Dallas Carter
Johnathan Gray, Aledo (6 votes)
Kyler Murray, Allen (5 votes)
Lance Dunbar, Haltom
Myles Garrett, Arlington Martin
Quan Cosby, Mart
Reggie McNeal, Lufkin
Robert Griffin, Copperas Cove
Wes Harris, Aledo
Will Cole, Cedar Hill (2 votes)
